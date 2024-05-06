Today on Sky Sports Racing: Star Anthem stars at Bath

Bath and Windsor host domestic racing on Bank Holiday Monday, with Star Anthem headlining an eye-catching Maiden Stakes.

2.50 Bath - Star Anthem looks the one to beat

Clive Cox's Star Anthem was unlucky not to get off the mark when beaten by a neck to Hawaiian on debut at Newbury last month. Richard Kingscote is in the plate for this Reduce Household Bills With The Eco Scheme EBF Maiden Stakes, who has placed in 56 per cent of his appearances on the Flat thus far this term.

Richard Hannon gives a first start to Siegen under the guidance of Pat Dobbs, who probably won't run in the Lily Agnes after being declared here. The half-sister to smart winner Shamwari Lodge will be joined at the post by Harmonia, who will be looking to improve on a disappointing sixth on debut at Windsor last time out.

4.35 Bath - Fleurir eyes back-to-back successes

Jack Mitchell takes the reins of Fleurir in this Win With Eco At The Eco Scheme Handicap, as Roger Varian's filly returns from a 10-month absence. If she performs as she did when successful over the same mile trip at Pontefract on that day, she should be a frontrunner here.

Of the others, Ring Of Light sticks out as an interesting contender. The six-year-old, partnered here by Trevor Whelan, enjoyed an impressive 2022 season in Handicaps but failed to hit the same heights on his return at Windsor last month. If he can rediscover the form that saw him head to the Winners' Enclosure on three consecutive occasions two years ago, we could have a contender on our hands.

Keep an eye out for Lunatick also, who makes his first start since being gelded in October. Hughie Morrison's four-year-old steps back up to a mile from seven furlongs here, but might prefer heavier ground than the good-to-soft expected.

3.10 Windsor - Normandy Legend and Vibrato clash in Novice Stakes

Normandy Legend hit the frame last time out on the all-weather but reverts back to turf for this Gabby Fullbrook Memorial Novice Stakes at Windsor. Trainer James Ferguson will be seeking improvement from his first Novice Stakes start up in grade, when he was outclassed at Salisbury.

The real eyecatcher here is Vibrato - making his first appearance on turf for the Gosdens and Michael Tabor. Galyx is also in the mix, trained by Jack Channon who has 14 winners from 70 outings so far this term.

