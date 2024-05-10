Weekend Winners: Declan Rix sides with Defiance in Lingfield Derby Trial

Could it be another Derby Trial success for the Varian team or will Ballydoyle take home the prize from Lingfield? Who are the Weekend Winners panel going for?

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to pick out their best bets for the Derby Trial, and they also look at the Victoria Cup and Oaks trial.

Declan Rix

"I just wonder could The Euphrates tee it up for Defiance, but if that scenario plays out it will suit my selection that is Defiance, a son of Camelot for the Roger Varian team. I get the feeling this guy is probably a hard one to read at home - every time he's gone to the track he's drifted - but he's really likeable, he's straightforward, has a great attitude and travels well.

"He did run behind Ghostwriter at Newmarket last weekend - that form is really working out strongly now. In his last run out at Epsom he doubled in price before the race but didn't shape like he wasn't fit at all. He looks in really good order, and was the moral winner in the race last time out. I don't see Lingfield posing any problems for him at all."

Kate Tracey

"If you could design a horrible race for me, this would be it! I understand why Ryan Moore has stuck with Illinois given the way he was backed last time out, but of course, he was beaten by The Euphrates on that day. The weather was horrific that day so any form you could take with a pinch of salt going forward."

"The better ground should suit Illinois, but the fact The Euphrates beat him last time out and he's 9/2 rather than 5/2, I have to side with him. I thought Illinois was laboured in the Ballysax Stakes whereas The Euphrates showed plenty of stamina, a really good attitude despite still being green himself though."

Sam Boswell

"I actually thought Salamanca was really interesting as an each-way dart at 25/1. Just had the two starts, yet to win a race but finished second on those first two starts, one behind a really good Godolphin horse. Rossa Ryan takes the ride and he's having a massive season and I really like this horse, but for me, it's a price thing. I do like the favourite, but at 25/1 each-way, it's definitely a fair dart."

