Today on Sky Sports Racing: Island Run and Norton Hill clash at Fontwell

Island Run and Norton Hill clash at Fontwell on Thursday as Cinque Verde bids for his fifth victory this year at Lingfield.

5.40 Fontwell - Island Run and Norton Hill clash

Island Run and Norton Hill are set to clash in the Star Sports Handicap Hurdle (5.40) at Fontwell.

Michael Nolan gets back on board Island Run, who was sent off favourite as he switched to hurdles when last seen at Kempton. He looked outpaced on the run-in when chasing home Halifax and could thrive stepped up in trip to 3m 2f.

Anthony Honeyball's Norton Hill has top weight to contend with, but since the blinkers have been applied he has looked a progressive sort and could take some beating.

Another one to consider is Earth King, who was well fancied at Wincanton last month before disappointing and being pulled up. He looks interesting under Harry Cobden and with first-time cheekpieces implemented.

6.40 Fontwell - Mermaids Cave takes on Clinton Lane

Last-time-out winner Mermaids Cave clashes with Clinton Lane in the 2m 1.5f Starsports.Bet Handicap Hurdle (6.40).

Mermaids Cave ran a career best at the Sussex track last week when beating Janworth and the five-year-old looks capable of following up with Alex Chadwick keeping the ride.

Mark Gillard saddles course-and-distance-winner Clinton Lane. Following a wind operation he showed massive improvement when winning at 40/1 on his penultimate start, but disappointed when pulling up last time out, although he could bounce back here.

Tara Iti has a useful 7lb taken off his back with Rob Hargreaves back on board after staying on well last time when third at Fakenham under Niall Houlihan. He could improve here.

7.52 Lingfield - Cinque Verde seeks another win

Cinque Verde bids for her fifth victory this year in the Tips For Every Race At raceday-ready.com Handicap (7.52) at Lingfield.

Tony Carroll's improving four-year-old has a good relationship with Jack Doughty and his valuable 7lb claim could be the difference.

Bang On The Bell looks to bounce back to winning ways at a course where he has form. He thrived on the all-weather and needs to be able to transfer that here.

The in-form Richard Hughes runs Nogo's Dream, who should go well as he drops back in trip to five furlongs.

