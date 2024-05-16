Corach Rambler: Last year's Grand National winner retired by Lucinda Russell team

The Lucinda Russell team have taken the decision to retire the 2023 Grand National winner Corach Rambler.

The horse, who cost a mere £17,000, will be best remembered for famously turning over Vanillier in the 2023 instalment of the Grand National.

He is also a two-time winner of the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival - becoming just the second horse to retain the title since Scot Lane in 1983. His record at Prestbury Park stands among the best, with three victories in four starts - only unsuccessful to Galopin Des Champs in last season's Gold Cup.

Image: Corach Rambler and trainer Lucinda Russell with the Grand National trophy

A statement on the Lucinda Russell website read: "In some ways the decision is laced with sadness. Corach has been a horse of a lifetime for his seven-strong syndicate of owners who won the greatest steeplechase in the world.

"He also has had a special relationship with our jockey Derek Fox and has brought so much joy to all our staff here at Arlary.

"But the decision is also a joyous one. Corach Rambler will always be a special horse for us, we owe him so much.

"More than anything we want him to go out at the top, in excellent physical condition and able to hopefully enjoy a long and happy retirement."

Corach Rambler exits the stage at the age of 10, with connections feeling a sense of duty to the horse and to the wider racing public who adore him.

The statement continues: "He could have raced on but we feel we have a great responsibility with a horse with his public following to do the best thing for him.

"His run in the Grand National in April did not work out as we all hoped. He unseated Derek at the first fence and then was unfortunately knocked over at the next fence when running loose.

"Maybe that frightened him a bit. We have said all along that he is one of the most intelligent horses we have ever trained and he never looked happy when we ran him at Punchestown last month."

Throughout his career, Corach Rambler won seven of his 18 races and earned more than £750,000 in prize money.