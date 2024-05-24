Weekend Winners: Vadream fancied to defeat Live In The Dream in Temple Stakes at Haydock

The Weekend Winners team are back with a look at the Temple Stakes as well as providing their best ante-post angles for Royal Ascot.

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to select their best bets for this weekend as well as providing their picks for the upcoming big races at Royal Ascot.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The first port of call was the Temple Stakes, with panel opinions split...

At The Races' Declan Rix...

"I fancy Vadream here as this race sets up incredibly well for her, not only because of the ground but also the pace in the race. Live In The Dream will likely go forward, as will the Australian mare Asphora, and they'll put some serious pace into the race, but both those are making their seasonal debuts on very bad ground alongside a trio of three-year-olds who are still developing - so I'd love a stronger horse on my side and Vadream fits the bill.

"To be fair to her, she's pretty good on a range of different grounds and trips but a strong pace over five furlongs with lots of moisture in the ground will really suit her. I think she's a big, big player."

BetVictor's Sam Boswell...

"I think Flora Of Bermuda is the wrong price given last year we saw the race won by a three-year-old in Dramatised. The one thing she's going to have to do is not miss the start like she did when second to Big Evs at Doncaster, when she ended up second. I think there's a bit more to come.

"Andrew Balding has campaigned this horse pretty aggressively with six runs, with the one win coming at Goodwood in soft conditions - so I don't have to worry about the ground. For me, 25/1 was an each-way bet in a race where I think there are questions about plenty in there. Proven on softer ground, I think she could make up into a nice type."

Host Kate Tracey...

"I'm with Declan. Vadream finished behind Adaay In Devon on her penultimate run in a typical Bath race but stayed on to good effect. The ground that day was on the quick side for her so I wouldn't be too harsh on that. She's a really likeable mare, has proven she is ground versatile and handles these conditions better than others. She's shortening all the time, hopefully the ground will still stay soft enough for her."

Watch Weekend Winners in full on the At The Races YouTube channel