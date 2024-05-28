Today on Sky Sports Racing: Valgrand and Speed Davis look to carry penalty at Bangor

Bangor, Lingfield and Brighton host 19 live races between them on a busy Tuesday on Sky Sports Racing...

5.50 Bangor-on-Dee - Valgrand and Speed Davis look to carry penalty

Valgrand made hard work of defying his short price the last day at Uttoxeter when beating a good field in a Novice Hurdle. The loose horse didn't help him that day when running around in front of him but the Skelton stable have been in fine form recently and he comes here with a solid chance.

Speed Davis was disappointing at Hexham the last day when a well beaten fourth after frontrunning and doing too much too soon. If he rediscovers his Musselburgh form, he will be dangerous to discount from the front in this Minimum £50,000 Tote Placepot Everyday Novices Hurdle.

8.10 Lingfield - Cambria Legend faces Crimson Road

The James Ferguson-trained Cambria Legend was a nice winner at Haydock last time out when taking it up with two furlongs to go and cruising to victory. The form of that has been franked since with the runner-up winning recently and he looks to defy the 9lb weights rise.

One of his challengers comes in the shape of unexposed and lightly raced individual in Crimson Road who has been running well without winning when bumping into a subsequent winner at Chelmsford last time. That run will have straightened him out and he could trouble the previous winner.

6.40 Lingfield - Mart looks to follow up

Course and distance winner Mart finally got his well-deserved head in front after a row of seconds to his name winning a nice Newmarket handicap. He's been put up 4lb for that victory which is a career high mark for him, but his level of consistency warrants his mark and will take the beating if getting an easy lead from the front.

Invincible Speed make light work of his handicap debut when scooting clear to win at Wolverhampton. He was put up 9lb for that victory and was chucked into a hot handicap the last day. A return to a more turning track will suit and an easing of a 1lb will help too.

