Mqse De Sevigne strikes late to beat Horizon Dore in Prix d'Ispahan nail-biter at ParisLongchamp

Mqse De Sevigne got the nose in front of Horizon Dore to clinch the Prix d'Ispahan in thrilling fashion at Paris Longchamp.

Jockey Alexis Pouchin guided his charge between rivals in the closing exchanges under the cover of Blue Rose Cen to score by the smallest of margins at the expense of Horizon Dore, who looked to have clinched the honours.

The winner, by Sevres Rose, headed to the Winners' Enclosure for the third time at Group One level after previous victories in the Sumbe Prix Jean Romanet and Prix Rothschild - both at Deauville.

Trainer Adrien Fabre said: "She showed ability and she quickened well. I think she has a new balance now as a five-year-old; she is stronger and easier to train, so we still have a bright future with her." It proved to be an excellent day for Fabre, who also trained Sevenna's Knight to success in the Group Two Prix Vicomtesse Vigier under Mickael Barzalona.

Mqse De Sevigne is now 25/1 (in from 33/1) to land the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, an identical price to White Birch who also tasted victory on the day.

The Fabre-trained Sevenna's Knight enhanced his credentials as a future Melbourne Cup prospect when grinding out victory in the Group Two Prix Vicomtesse Vigier over just short of two miles.

Mickael Barzalona had to stoke up the 6-4 favourite a couple of furlongs from home but he responded well to pressure to see off Shembala by a length and three-quarters.

It was another solid performance from the progressive four-year-old, who landed the Group Three Prix de Barbeville by eight lengths last time out.

Terry Henderson of Australian owners OTI Racing said: "He's progressed a lot since he was a three-year-old and coming back for the Group Three and now this has really cemented our expectations for better things to come.

"It's a breed that does improve with age, it's well known that they tend to be better at four and five and that's one of the reasons we were encouraged to buy him, so I think it's simple maturity - mental and physical.

"We've certainly got a man who knows what he's doing when it comes to bringing these horses along, we can now maybe give him one more run in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and then bring him back again later in the year."