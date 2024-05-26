Fallen Angel avenges Newmarket disappointment to win Irish 1,000 Guineas on famous day for Karl Burke

Fallen Angel bounced back from Newmarket disappointment to provide trainer Karl Burke with a second Classic success in the space of an hour in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

A Group One winner at the Kildare track in last season's Moyglare Stud Stakes, the daughter of Too Darn Hot finished only eighth as favourite for the 1,000 Guineas three weeks ago, but showed her true colours on Irish soil just 45 minutes after stablemate Darnation had won the German 1,000 Guineas in Dusseldorf.

Fallen Angel was the 11/4 market leader to reward those who kept the faith and after a smart start raced on the pace from the off in the hands of Danny Tudhope.

The challengers were stacked up in behind entering the final three furlongs, but Burke's grey found another gear once asked to do so and was well on top as she passed the post with two and three-quarter lengths in hand over the previously unbeaten A Lilac Rolla, with Opera Singer also running with credit in third on her first start since her scintillating display in the Prix Marcel Boussac in October.

"I was confident we would see a different filly from Newmarket. I was pleased when the rain came to be fair. She just keeps galloping and stays very, very well," said Tudhope.

"She is very versatile ground wise and takes everything that comes in her stride."

Coral cut Fallen Angel's odds for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot to 4/1 from 10/1, making her the joint-favourite alongside Newmarket Guineas heroine Elmalka.