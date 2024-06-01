Today on Sky Sports Racing: Royal runner High Order contests feature handicap at Doncaster

Royal runner and Frankel colt High Order makes his reappearance at Doncaster today - live on Sky Sports Racing...

6.15 Doncaster - High Order headlines classy field

John and Thady Gosden's son of Frankel High Order showed improved form when winning a Southwell novice by 13 lengths in April and could prove hard to beat as he steps into handicap company off an opening mark of 95 with the step up to 14 furlongs set to suit in this Signet Industrial 25th Year Anniversary Handicap.

If successful he could develop into a St Leger type for later in the season for the Royal Family. Richard Hannon's Sam Hawkens looks a big danger having scored impressively at Salisbury last month and looks to have more to come as he makes his handicap debut under Sam Hitchcott, while Simon & Ed Crisford's runaway Thirsk victor Ghostlore is another for the shortlist as he steps up in trip.

2.20 Worcester - Highlands Legacy holds strong claims

Jonjo & A J O'Neill saddle 115-rated Highlands Legacy who should have strong claims based on his recent Southwell maiden success and must be fancied provide he handles these better conditions.

Shengai Enki got off the mark over hurdles at the sixth attempt when seeing off Twp Stori at Uttoxeter and could go well with Sam Twiston-Davies back in the plate.

Emmet Mullins' runners always demand plenty of respect and his charge Backmersackme is sure to have his supporters having contested Grade One company earlier in the season. He seeks a first success over hurdles and will need to bounce back from a lesser effort at Tipperary last time.

7.45 Lingfield - Ziggy's Phoenix and Usuario Amigo clash

Usuario Amigo is a fascinating runner for the James Owen team and having shown plenty of ability in three starts to date, he heads the weights on this handicap debut under Kevin Stott.

The Richard Hannon-trained Ziggy's Phoenix scored for the third time in just ten starts when winning at Newmarket last month and should be in the mix off this 3lb higher mark.

Of the others, Twirler has been consistent without winning the last twice and could go close back down in distance in this Soultownfestival.com Saturday 31st August Handicap at Lingfield.

Best of the rest

Urban Soldier is a strong contender for Harry Derham at Worcester (2.55), before Group Two bronze medalist King's Gamble returns to face the Gosden-trained Stanage at Doncaster (5.40). Isle Of Sark takes to the Lingfield track alongside Whawit (6.45), whilst Charlie Appleby saddles Ottoman Fleet at Grade Three level across the pond at Churchill Downs.