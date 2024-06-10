Today on Sky Sports Racing: Appier faces Way Of Life at Lingfield as Windsor also features

Lingfield and Windsor are the venues for Monday's live action on Sky Sports Racing with seven races on both cards.

2.35 Lingfield - Course specialist Appier heads competitive field

Appier would be any owner's dream having accumulated eight wins to his name in 24 outings. He won well last time out at this venue with both him and the runner-up pulling clear of the third and could prove hard to beat back at his favoured track.

The silver medallist in question was Way Of Life who reopposes here. For that nose defeat he is now 2lb better off, so it would be no surprise to see him gain revenge in this AK Bets Home Of Free Bets Handicap over 1m 4f.

Although only finishing seventh last time out, Sonnerie Power was not beaten overly far and is now 2lb below his last winning mark - making him dangerous to rule out.

6.10 Windsor - Expensive fillies make debuts

Adrestia was a £420,000 purchase from the Doncaster Breeze-Up sales and her owners know a prodigy when they see one. KHK Racing have had success out of those sales with St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov, so she is one to watch closely in the market - especially with James Doyle in the plate.

Frankel filly Bintmaha cost £300,000 as a yearling and goes for William Knight in this O'Malley Haulage British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes. The Rathmoy Stables handler is currently operating with a 30-per-cent win-rate over the past fortnight and his runner is definitely one to watch.

Ralph Beckett saddles £270,000 purchase Waking Dream who is closely related to Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather, while Oisin Murphy gets the ride on Bermuda Longtail for Andrew Balding.

7.40 Windsor - Isle Of Lismore and Rocking Ends feature

The Robert Cowell-trained Isle Of Lismore has been very consistent this season and again ran a good race in a competitive Newmarket contest last time out. He is sure to be right there again in this Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap under the continued guidance of Kieran Shoemark.

Rocking Ends impressed over course and five-furlong distance on his last outing when not having the clearest passage on his first start for Tom Ward. With just a 2lb rise this time around he could still have more to offer.

Image: Antiphon has a good record at Windsor

Up-and-coming apprentice Jack Doughty takes a handy 7lb off Antiphon, who was last seen finishing fourth in the Dash at Epsom on Derby Day and could be worth siding with dropping in grade.

