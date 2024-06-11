Today on Sky Sports Racing: Big Bee Hive seeks a hat-trick at Southwell

Southwell is the venue for Tuesday's domestic action live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.15 Southwell - Big Bee Hive on hat-trick hunt

The Sam England-trained seven-year-old Big Bee Hive appreciated the step up in trip to three miles last time out and could be hard to peg back yet again here. Jonathan England gets the ride once again, just as he did for the last two triumphant starts at Southwell and Cartmel.

Another to have appreciated a step up in trip is recent Bangor winner Dusautior, and it is possible we have not seen the best of this six-year-old. Henry Brooke is in the plate and boasts a 25 per cent strike-rate over jumps this term.

Course-and-distance winner Prince Cleni took a step back in the right direction at Fontwell last time and is now on his last winning mark, while Eightytwo Team is also not to be discounted in this Enjoy A Free Digital Racecard At raceday-ready.com Novices' Limited Handicap Chase after finishing third on her reappearance at Fontwell in May.

2.45 Southwell - Seven Barrows field Hyland

Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville team up with Hyland who started last season winning a competitive three mile handicap hurdle at Cheltenham. If he takes to fences, he could take all the beating here.

Former Aintree festival winner Party Business came back from a lay-off with two solid efforts at Cheltenham and Haydock and has now slipped to a dangerous mark of 130.

Champion jockey Harry Cobden will be hoping Way Out jumps better than he did when unseating last time out. However, he does have the most experience of these over fences and could prove to be the each-way angle.

4.55 Southwell - Bethpage faces Trump Lady

The Emma Lavelle-trained Bethpage has taken out her last two victories very nicely and the fact she can still run in this grade off a mark of 100 could see her very hard to beat again.

Trump Lady clearly needed her first outing of the season and put that firmly behind her last time out at Newton Abbot. Bradley Harris takes a handy 3lb off her back for this Get The Inside Track With Raceday Ready Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

Sean Bowen takes the mount on the Olly Murphy-trained Auditoria who steps back in trip after possibly not staying the extended three miles and two furlongs last time out. If she goes from the front it could take a good one to get by her.

