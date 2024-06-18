Today on Sky Sports Racing: Rosallion seeks revenge against Notable Speech at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot is here! Notable Speech and Rosallion headline day one at the Royal meeting, with all seven races live on Sky Sports Racing...

4.25 Ascot - Rosallion seeks revenge against Notable Speech

The unbeaten Notable Speech comes into the St James's Palace Stakes fresh from his impressive 2000 Guineas win and is a worthy favourite for Charlie Appleby.

Richard Hannon's Rosallion kept on well behind Notable Speech at Newmarket and it would be no surprise to see him reverse the form today. He has since scored in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, defeating the reopposing Unquestionable.

Henry Longfellow was disappointing in the French 2000 Guineas but will come on plenty for that run and enters calculations. Ryan Moore is in the plate for Aidan O'Brien, seeking his 80th winner at the Royal meeting. Metropolitan is also one to consider, having fended off Dancing Gemini to win the French 2000 Guineas.

2.30 Ascot - Charyn, Big Rock and Audience clash

Roger Varian's Charyn kept on well in the Lockinge Stakes behind Audience and has the ability to land his first Group One. Silvestre de Sousa retains the ride on the dual Group 2 victor. He sits at the top of the market alongside Facteur Cheval, who impressed when landing the Dubai Turf at Meydan last time out.

The French-trained Big Rock is a solid contender having made light work of rivals in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day. He could easily bounce back from his run at Newbury where he stumbled at the start, although the move to Maurizio Guarnieri's yard raised eyebrows.

Audience caused an upset in the Lockinge when making all and must be respected today for John and Thady Gosden under Rab Havlin.

3.45 Ascot - Big Evs headlines in the King Charles III Stakes

The Michael Appleby-trained Big Evs landed the Windsor Castle at the Royal meeting last year and can justify favouritism. The three-year-old has emerged victorious on his last three starts and - reunited with Tom Marquand - he'll be looking for four on the spin.

Regional was beaten marginally by Mitbaahy in the Greenlands Stakes but with Charlie Hills' horse elsewhere this time around, he could go off favourite. Kerdos comfortably won the Temple Stakes at Haydock and could pose a dangerous threat if improving on that run.

Australian raider Asfoora ran in the Temple Stakes last time out and must be respected back on a sounder surface.

