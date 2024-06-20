Royal Ascot: Hollie Doyle backs Folgaria to bounce back in Coronation Stakes

Our ambassador Hollie Doyle has five rides at Royal Ascot on Friday, live on Sky Sports Racing, including Twafeeg in the Group 3 Albany Stakes.

Twafeeg out to avenge Coventry heartache

Archie Watson and I had a near-miss in the Group Two Coventry Stakes on the opening day of Royal Ascot with the gallant Electrolyte so we're hoping to go one better in the Group Three Albany Stakes (2.30) on Friday with Twafeeg.

She made an eye-catching debut in a good fillies' maiden over six-and-a-half furlongs at Doncaster on June 1, dominating a decent field to win for Connor Beasley.

We've always liked this daughter of Far Above since she arrived at Saxon Gate Stables as a yearling and weren't surprised to see her make such a big impression.

A big, unfurnished filly, she is open to so much improvement and should enjoy the stiff six furlongs in this Group Three. I'm happy enough with my draw in stall 13 and don't think she'll have any issue with the fast ground.

Folgaria better than she showed in France

Folgaria, who I won the Fred Darling on in April, surrendered her unbeaten record in the French Guineas but better can be expected in the Group One Coronation Stakes (3.45) on Friday.

Marco Botti's ex-Italian filly didn't get the race run to suit at ParisLongchamp. The early pace was slow, as it often can be in France, and she got lit up and claustrophobic.

I've galloped her in Newmarket since and was pleased with how she worked. She's clearly come out of that race with her constitution intact and can out-run her odds from a decent draw in stall four.

It's sure to be a cracking renewal with Newmarket's 1000 Guineas winner Elmalka out to follow up Charyn's Queen Anne victory for Roger Varian and Opera Singer vying to build on her Irish Guineas third for Aidan O'Brien.

New headgear may help Baker stayer

I'm on another outsider in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (4.25) on Friday when I partner old friend Cumulonimbus for George Baker.

Image: Hollie Doyle teams up with Cumulonimbus

I won on this five-year-old for his previous trainer Charlie Fellowes two seasons ago and it's no surprise to see him progress into a solid middle-distance handicapper.

He's probably high enough in the weights off a mark of 97 but he's had wind surgery since his last run in January and wears cheekpieces for the first time, which may give him an edge.

Viennoise an improver in Sandringham

You need an improving filly to win the Listed Sandringham Stakes (5.05) at Ascot on Friday and Viennoise certainly fits the bill.

Archie Watson's daughter of Zoffany won decisively for me at Lingfield in April, breaking her maiden, and doesn't look over-faced off her opening handicap mark of 82.

Of course, she must improve again in this grade but the Sandringham has a habit of throwing up surprise results and our filly is no forlorn hope under her light weight.

Blue can run a stormer for Gemma

Gemma Tutty has established herself as one of the most impressive young trainers in the north and has her day out in the sun with Blue Storm in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes (6.15).

Image: Blue Storm en route to Dash victory

This improving sprinter gave Yorkshire-based Gemma a notable scalp by winning the three-year-old Dash at Epsom, beating my subsequent winner Enchanting and proving he has the speed for this demanding five-furlong dash, so I'm expecting a big run.

I'll be keeping an eye on Archie Watson's unbeaten colt Dyrholaey, who rattled up a hat-trick for me in the Hambleton Racing silks before being bought by Wathnan Racing. If he can translate his All-Weather form to fast turf he'll be a danger to all.

Ryan holds Commonwealth aces

The imposing Inisherin is fast-developing into a top class sprinter and I'd love to see him win the Group One Commonwealth Cup (3.05) on Friday for the excellent northern combination of Kevin Ryan and Tom Eaves.

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum's colt ran well in the Qipco 2000 Guineas despite not seeing out the mile but was explosive when dropped back to six furlongs in the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock Park last month.

The horse he beat that day, John and Thady Gosden's Orne, must also be taken seriously. Stepping him back to six furlongs was a pivotal decision and he can uphold the merits of that Haydock form.

No chance of Gold Cup glory for Trueshan

Yet again the fast ground put paid to Trueshan's participation in the Gold Cup on Thursday, which was expected but nevertheless disappointing as I'd been happy with his preparation.

I'm not sure what his trainer Alan King has in mind for his eight-year-old star next but hopefully he will get his favoured soft ground.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.

