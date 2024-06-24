Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dream Composer and Equity Law clash at Windsor on busy Monday

Monday night racing is on the agenda from Windsor, where Dream Composer clashes with Equity Law in the feature - live on Sky Sports Racing...

7.10 Windsor - Dream Composer clashes with Equity Law

James Evans saddles Dream Composer who comes here following his win at Epsom and will have to defy a 6lb higher mark for Harry Davies in this Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap.

Jumbeau won a competitive handicap over course and distance in the first time cheekpieces and can be competitive under Tom Marquand.

The lightly raced Equity Law has been progressive on quick ground and could pose a huge threat in this competitive handicap, whilst Woolhampton goes for Rod Millman.

6.35 Windsor - Roi De France and Echo Lima feature

Roi De France finished second on debut at Lingfield and the John and Thady Gosden colt has a big chance in this Download The Racing App 43 Now Novice Stakes, if handling the lengthy break.

Ralph Beckett's Echo Lima was third at Chepstow over seven furlongs and looks to build on that run. Keep an eye on Destructive, who didn't have the best of times out in Meydan but should suit a return to British soil for trainer Michael Bell.

Drumstick was fourth when last seen and steps up to a mile today for Andrew Balding and Tom Marquand.

8.10 Windsor - Course specialist Lucentio returns

John and Thady Gosden's Lucentio racked up two wins in a row over course and distance and can make it a hat-trick if defying the 4lb rise for this Download The Fitzdares App Now Handicap.

Royal runner Reaching High had excuses at Leicester last time and the switch back to a sounder surface could unlock some more improvement.

Arch Legend is of interest having won over course and distance under the same jockey, Oisin Murphy.

Watch every race from Windsor live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday 24 June.