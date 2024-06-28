Today on Sky Sports Racing: German guineas star Darnation eyes Hoppings glory

Darnation goes to post alongside Tiffany and Chic Colombine in the Hoppings Fillies' Stakes - live on Sky Sports Racing...

6.00 Newcastle - Darnation faces Tiffany in Hoppings clash

Sir Mark Prescott enjoyed his third Royal Ascot winner last week and he saddles the Elite Racing-owned Tiffany. Twice a winner at Listed company in Germany, her trainer has brought her through the grades, and she looks ready for a crack at this Group 3 prize.

Karl Burke's three-year-old Darnation bounced back from her 1000 Guineas defeat to comfortably claim the German 1000 Guineas at Dusseldorf and she must be feared as she heads up in distance under Clifford Lee.

Of the others, the George Boughey-trained Chic Colombine finished an unlucky second in the Group 3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom and granted more luck in the run she could fill the placings.

4.05 Yarmouth - In-form Great Acclaim eyes further Handicap success

Eve Johnson Houghton's Great Acclaim has excelled since going handicapping and arrives seeking a hat-trick having scored nicely at Windsor and Newbury on his last two outings.

Ebt's Guard finally broke his maiden at the tenth attempt, and he should be considered as he reverts to handicap company under Lewis Edmunds for this Join Moulton Racing Syndicate Handicap.

Roger Varian's Magsood is another for the shortlist as he drops down in class and would have strong claims if able to settle better under Ray Dawson.

4.30 Doncaster - Monsieur Melee and See The Green contest

Jedd O'Keefe's Monsieur Melee got off the mark when narrowing claiming a 12-furlong handicap here and looks to follow up as he heads up in distance off a 5lb higher mark.

Owen Burrow's See The Green takes a huge drop in grade for this Jade Markham And The TPC Trailblazers Handicap, having finished well beaten in the Group 2 Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot last week and this looks more his level.

Miss Gitana is yet to win in seven starts but has finished runner-up the last twice and will hope to go one better as she heads up in trip under Daniel Muscutt.

Best of the rest

Makanah and Prince Of Zenda headline the runners in the Gosforth Park Cup, although also keep an eye out for Thunder Moor and Navello in the 5.25 contest. Distinction is eyeing three consecutive victories, and goes to post at 6.35 alongside Perfectly Timed - Hollie Doyle's ride. The highlight at Bangor is a Class 3 contest, where Kaleb, Icare Allen and Party Business all feature at 7.23.

Watch every race from Newcastle, Doncaster and Bangor - live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday 28th June.