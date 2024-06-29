Today on Sky Sports racing: Trooper Bisdee faces Zoffee in Northumberland Plate at Newcastle

It's day three of the Northumberland Plate Festival and Sir Mark Prescott has two big chances in the feature, but will have to get past Chester Cup hero Zoffee to land the prize at Gosforth Park.

3.10 Newcastle - Duke Of Oxford and Trooper Bisdee feature

Sir Mark Prescott is double handed with Trooper Bisdee and True Legend as he seeks to win his first Northumberland Plate.

Trooper Bisdee has been a typical Prescott handicapper, improving from a mark of 56 to his current rating of 90, and he will be fancied to complete the hat-trick under Hollie Doyle.

True Legend, the ride of Cieren Fallon, was narrowly denied when runner-up in a good race at Goodwood last month and could have each-way claims as he steps up to two miles for the first time.

Of the others, Chester Cup hero Zoffee is likely to be in the mix, whilst Duke Of Oxford has an excellent all-weather record but must defy stall 20 under Tyler Heard.

2.04 Newcastle - Kinross headlines strong Chipchase field

Star sprinter Kinross headlines a field of 11 for this Group 3 Chipchase Stakes.

Ralph Beckett's seven-year-old has been a fine servant for his connections winning on ten occasions including twice in Group 1 company and he sets the standard as he drops in grade under new pilot Hector Crouch.

Karl Burke's Spycatcher was sent off the joint 4/1 favourite when down the field in the Group 2 Duke Of York Stakes at York last time and needs to bounce back as he switches to the all-weather under Clifford Lee.

William Haggas claimed this race with Tiber Flow last year and he relies on Montassib in the renewal, whilst Albasheer makes a quick return having finished well beaten in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot.

3.35 Chester - Sunfall takes on Al Shabab Storm

Recent winner Sunfall faces Al Shabab Storm in Patron Tequila Handicap at Chester.

The William Haggas-trained Sunfall recorded her second success from just four starts when readily taking a Sandown handicap and she looks the one to beat despite a 7lb hike in the weights.

Andrew Balding saddles Al Shabab Storm who ran a race full of promise when chasing home Qirat in a deep race at Goodwood and a similar effort will see him go close.

Others to note include Ziggy's Condor who disappointed when favourite at York last time and is better judged on his previous runner-up effort at the same track in May.

Best of the rest

Wiltshire looks the best of the bunch in the opening Handicap contest at Newcastle, but keep a look out Wodao who runs for the first time since transferring to Jamie Osborne from Donnacha O'Brien. Alphonse Le Grande was eliminated from the Northumberland Plate so instead runs in the Vase at 2.35 alongside Legendary Day.

David Probert rides Giant in the Pertemps Network Handicap at 3.40, but Local Hero will be looking to stop him in his tracks for Richard Hannon. There's also action Stateside, with Godolphin and Charlie Appleby fielding Ottoman Fleet at Grade Two level at 8.52.

Thursday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

