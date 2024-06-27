Friday tips: Horses to follow on day three at Newcastle

All-Weather expert Simon Mapletoft is on duty at Gosforth Park on Friday evening, live on Sky Sports Racing, and here he reveals his five fancies.

Phoenix Star

4.55 Skopes Menswear Metrocentre Store Handicap (5f)

Bright young trainer Jessica Macey's booking of Silvestre de Sousa catches the eye in this sprint handicap. Her eight-year-old thrives at Newcastle and drops in grade following a string of creditable performances on turf. His last three runs on the Tapeta track have yielded two firsts and a second and he resumes just 1lb higher than his last winning mark.

Watch day two of the Northumberland Plate Festival from Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 519) on Friday 28th June.

Prince Of Zenda

5.25 Jenningsbet In Shiremoor Gosforth Park Cup Handicap (5f)

Hugo Palmer has won all the major races at the Plate Festival but this famous old handicap is missing from his CV. He's hopeful that Prince Of Zenda (Nap) can set the record straight on a track he has won at twice already this year.

Palmer tells me he has been planning to drop the gelding back to the minimum trip for some time and could have picked the ideal race to do so. He showed enough natural speed to lead a hot Class 2 field deep into a 6f race here in May, giving best only to subsequent winner Misty Grey, and can defy a career-high mark.

Chic Colombine

6.00 Jenningsbet In Delves Group 3 Hoppings Fillies' Stakes (10f)

Already proven at this level, George Boughey's filly can atone for a luckless defeat in the Group 3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom on Derby Day. She didn't get the breaks when she needed them that day but still only went down by a neck over the extended mile.

Stepping up in distance promises to suit her and she won her novice at this track on her only previous All-Weather start. She is rated 6lb inferior to German Listed scorer Tiffany but receives an appealing 12lb weight for age allowance while German Guineas winner Darnation's 5lb penalty makes her task tougher.

Only In Jakarta

6.35 skopes.co.uk Best For Menswear handicap (1m)

This No Nay Never colt impressed me when returning from a break to win a 7f novice at Newcastle in January. He didn't live up to that promise at the Craven Meeting at Newmarket but has had his wind tweaked since and remains unexposed as a handicapper.

Stepping up to 1m off a 2lb lower mark, he can get right back on track for Kevin Ryan, who saddles tow Royal Ascot winners this year, and his stable jockey Tom Eaves. He is my next best bet of the meeting.

Global Humor

8.20 Jenningsbet In North Shields Handicap (6f)

Jim Goldie's veteran has been making good headway in his last two races on turf without troubling the judge, but a return to a stiffer track at Newcastle can see him register his sixth win on the All-Weather. The nine-year-old needs a strong pace to run at and should get that here. He is only 2lb higher than when successful over course and distance in February and is well drawn in stall nine under Paul Mulrennan, who excels on hold-up horses at this track.

