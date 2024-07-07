Today on Sky Sports Racing: Well-bred Kikkuli seeks Group One glory at Deauville

The Sky Sports Racing cameras are on the continent this weekend, with some top-quality action from Deauville in store on Sunday.

3.07 Deauville - Kikkuli and Devil's Point seek Group 1 glory

The Harry Charlton-trained Kikkuli returns having finished an agonising second behind Haatem in the Group 3 Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot and a similar effort would see him go close as he steps up to Group 1 company for the first time in the Prix Jean Prat.

David Menuisier has enjoyed plenty of Group 1 placings this season and Devil's Point bids to follow up his German 2000 Guineas win with Benoit De la Sayette replacing Silvestre de Sousa in the plate.

Iberian looks to bounce back from his heavy 2000 Guineas defeat, while French 1000 Guineas runner-up Kathmandu remains lightly raced and should be considered for the Brian Meehan and Sean Levey combination.

4.15 Deauville - Spycatcher bids for repeat success

Karl Burke's Spycatcher produced a sparkling display to comfortably claim the Group 3 Prix de Ris-Orangis last season and he seeks a repeat success having finished fifth in this grade at Newcastle last weekend.

Richard Hannon's Shouldvebeenaring has performed with credit despite meeting with defeat on his five starts this season and this tough four-year-old is sure to be in the mix under Levey.

Last year's second Batwan is worth a mention after his solid runner-up effort at Chantilly last month.

3.40 Deauville - UK raiders Miaharris and Fair Angellica contest Listed prize

Owen Burrows saddles Miaharris who showed improved form when finishing a narrow third in the Group 3 Prix Texanita at Chantilly and she is fancied to progress again with the step up in distance to seven furlongs in the Listed Prix Amandine likely to suit.

Richard Hughes' Fair Angellica has an excellent strike-rate, winning four of her six starts, but she will need to improve on her recent Sandringham defeat as she steps up in class under Ryan Moore.

Watch every race from Deauville live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday July 7.