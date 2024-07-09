Today on Sky Sports Racing: Uttoxeter, Brighton and Lingfield feature on Tuesday

Tuesday has summer jumping from Uttoxeter while flat action is from Brighton and Lingfield with course specialist Uncle Dick featuring at the former.

6.05 Uttoxeter - Champagne Court, Kitesurfer and Secret Trix feature

In-form trio Champagne Court, Kitesurfer and Secret Trix feature in the We Love Uttoxeter Handicap Hurdle (6.05).

Jeremy Scott's Champagne Court returns to hurdles for the first time since winning back in 2022 at Newbury. The eleven-year-old has been running consistently and he could go well if the blinkers refocus him.

Kitesurfer arrives as bottom weight in this contest following a 5lb rise in the weights after a comfortable win last time out at Fontwell. He can progress nicely at this level.

Course and distance winner Secret Trix is looking to go one better than his second at Stratford last time out. First time out after a wind surgery with Sean Bowen onboard he could cause an upset.

6.55 Brighton - Six-time course winner Uncle Dick headlines

Uncle Dick bids for his seventh course win in the Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Handicap (6.55).

Eve Johnson Houghton's six-year-old bids to defy a 5lb penalty for a win here last week. Under the same jockey Oliver Carmichael he could go well.

Shalfa is a course and distance winner and has already beaten Uncle Dick last time out. She could well pose a threat.

Bletchley Storm has been put up 10lbs after a wide-margin win last time out at Leicester. This filly would need to continue this form for her new trainer George Baker.

3.25 Lingfield - All Agleam and Ten Commitments clash

All Agleam and Ten Commitments clash in the Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Handicap (3.25).

All Agleam was a course and distance winner back in January in a much tougher contest than today. Only 1lb higher and partnered by Oisin Murphy he could return to the winning enclosure.

Jamie Osborne's Ten Commitments did just enough to land his first career win on his last outing and he could be competitive.

Never Dream won on handicap debut at Goodwood on her penultimate start and followed this up with a second last month at Salisbury. He could enter calculations.

