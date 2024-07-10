Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hollie Doyle rides promising Sea Of Diamonds at Lingfield

The Sky Sports Racing cameras head to Lingfield, Yarmouth and Ffos Las for a busy Wednesday of action...

4.00 Lingfield - Debut winner Sea Of Diamonds looks to follow up

Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle team up with Sea Of Diamonds who made an impressive winning debut when comfortably seeing off a decent field at Redcar and could prove hard to beat under the penalty.

George Boughey's Dolce Vitta got off the mark at the second attempt at Redcar in May before failing to land a blow in a hot Hamilton novice last month and might struggle to beat the likely favourite.

Power Of Twins represents Richard Hannon and King Power and this son of Donjuan Triumphant is worth a watch in the market as he debuts under Pat Dobbs.

4.10 Yarmouth - Accrual and Angle Land clash

Dan & Claire Kubler's Accrual arrives on a hat-trick following wins at Bath and Wolverhampton and this unexposed three-year-old is fancied to concede weight all-round on his handicap debut under Richard Kingscote for this Quinnbet Acca Bonus Handicap.

The Robert Cowell-trained Angle Land scored over course and distance 12 days ago and a similar effort would see him hit the frame off this 2lb higher mark under Neil Callan.

David Evans took this race last season, and he saddles Level Up with Sean D Bowen claiming 5lb. Keep an eye out for Agostino, who was narrowly beaten at Lingfield last time out and could go one better here.

Ffos Las - Juddmonte duo contest strong maiden affair

Harry Charlton's Amphius has shown huge potential in his first two starts, running behind Economics at Newbury before chasing home the useful Indelible at Doncaster in May in this Trustmark Maiden Stakes. Sent off favourite in the latter contest, this brother to Sangarius will be popular to go one better under Callum Rodriguez.

Stablemate Arolla is closely related to 1000 Guineas winner Special Duty and rates a fascinating contender as she sports a hood on debut under Oisin Murphy.

Of the others, Blue Jade is worth a mention for the Beckett Ryan combination, as is debutant Man Of Desert.

Best of the rest

Nazron tops the bill in the closing race at Lingfield but will have to be wary of Billy Loughnane and Tsunami Spirit - an unlucky third at Wolverhampton last time out. Kinako Mochi is the daughter of French Group One winner Siyouni and headlines the 4.40 contest at Yarmouth alongside Morrophore. Calm Waters runs in the 7.50 at Ffos Las and will look to repeat the feat after triumphing over course and distance last time out.

