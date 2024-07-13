Today on Sky Sports Racing: Quddwah and Sonny Liston clash at Ascot

Royal Hunt Cup runner-up Sonny Liston will be looking to go one better up against Quddwah as the pair return to Ascot on Saturday - live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.20 Ascot - Top milers Quddwah and Sonny Liston clash

Simon and Ed Crisford's Quddwah was most impressive when stepped up in class at Ascot on his last start in May and looks the one to beat as he heads up in grade for the Anne Cowley Memorial Summer Mile Stakes. The four-year-old bids to preserve his unbeaten record with Callum Shepherd picking up a fine spare ride.

Ralph Beckett's Sonny Liston is top-rated in the field after finishing a courageous second to Wild Tiger in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot and he rates a fascinating contender as he switches to Group Two company under Rob Hornby.

Of the others, Sparks Fly will have claims if the ground stays soft, while Roger Varian's Embesto could hit the frame.

6.05 Chester - Pogo and Breege eye Listed City Plate

The Sean and John Quinn-trained Breege got a well-deserved Group Three success when scoring at Epsom on Derby day but struggled to land a blow when upped in class in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot. She will appreciate this return to calmer waters in the Listed Raymond & Kathleen Corbett Memorial City Plate Stakes with her trainers reaching for blinkers.

Pogo is always a player in these sorts of events and he must not be underestimated especially if able to get to the front from his wide draw in stall eight for the seven-furlong contest.

Andrew Balding claimed this race with Holguin last year and saddles recent course and distance winner Al Shabab Storm this time.

7.17 ParisLongchamp - Delius seeks Group One glory

Jean-Claude Rouget's Delius arrives unbeaten having won all three starts to date, including when powering clear of the reopposing Saganti in a Group Three Prix du Lys at Chantilly, but will face his stiffest task yet to date under Cristian Demuro.

The David Menuisier-trained Tamfana has been supplemented for this Group One Grand Prix de Paris following her excellent third in the Prix de Diane and she rates a huge danger as she steps up to 12 furlongs under Oisin Murphy.

Aidan O'Brien has won this race on five occasions and he saddles Illinois who stayed on strongly when winning the Group Two Queen's Vase at the Royal meeting last month. He should be in the mix despite the drop back in distance not appearing ideal.

Best of the rest

Candala clinched Group Two honours in the Prix de la Grotte in April but returned with a disappointing showing in the Prix de Diane. Francis Henri-Graffard's three-year-old steps back down in class for the Group Two De Malleret Stakes (6.02) and should stand every chance with Mickael Barzalona in the plate. Watch out for Prix de Diane runner-up Survie here, as well as Oaks d'Italia queen Tomiko.

Shembala looks the pick of the bunch for the Group Two Prix Maurice de Nieuil Presente Par Radio FG (6.37), despite Alessio's hat-trick bid.

Mysterious Night runs for Charlie Appleby in the Group Three Kelso Stakes at Saratoga (6.07), while Frankie Dettori rides Coppice in the feature Diana Stakes at 10.43.

