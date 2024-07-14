Today on Sky Sports Racing: Richard Fahey pair seek Prix Robert Papin glory at Chantilly

The Sky Sports Racing cameras head to Chantilly on Sunday, with the Prix Robert Papin headlining at 3.30; also on the card, Rossa Ryan and Ralph Beckett team up with Juddmonte filly Skellet and Brave Emperor makes his return to action
Friday 12 July 2024 13:10, UK
French action takes centre stage on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, headlined by the Prix Robert Papin (3.30) from Chantilly.
Shadow Army looked a horse to follow when beating Francisco's Piece in a York novice on his debut and Wathnan Racing quickly swooped to purchase the son of Showcasing. Down the field when sent off favourite for the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, Richard Fahey's charge bids to bounce back in the Group Two Prix Robert Papin under James Doyle.
Stablemate Moving Force was not beaten far behind Shareholder in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot and a similar effort would see him go close with the step up in distance to six furlongs likely to suit.
Others to mention include Karl Burke's impressive Group Three winner Arabie, who bids for a hat-trick of wins, while Ed Walker's Celandine has been supplemented following her Empress Fillies' Stakes success.
Skellet showed excellent form as a two-year-old and could prove hard to beat as she drops in grade for the Group Three Prix Chloe having finished down the field in Group One company this year.
Carlos Laffon-Parias saddles Blush who bids to land the hat-trick after comfortably claiming a pair of Compiegne conditions contests.
Of the others, Love Rash got off the mark at ParisLongchamp on her last start and could have plenty more to come on just this fourth start of her career.
Globe-trotting Brave Emperor has his sights lowered for the Group Three Messidor Stakes after contesting the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot last month and this looks a more suitable target for Archie Watson's four-year-old.
Marhaba Ya Sanafi has been performing consistently this summer and he got a deserved success when narrowly scoring over this course and one-mile distance last time. He rates a big danger if in similar mood.
Karl Burke's Ice Max disappointed when favourite for the Heron Stakes at Sandown but is given another chance to confirm the promise shown when scoring at Musselburgh in April.
