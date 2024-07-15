Today on Sky Sports Racing: Mullins fields hurdling debutant at Newton Abbot

Willie Mullins looks to kick-start his bid to retain the British champion trainer title as he sends hurdling debutant Mr Escobar to Newton Abbot, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.30 Newton Abbot - Mullins fields hurdling debutant

Willie Mullins escapades to England for maiden hurdles maybe something we will be seeing more often as his quest to retain the trainers title begins earlier than last season. Mr Escobar makes his hurdling debut here who is yet to see the winner's enclosure but is of course of interest in this. Campaigned on the flat over extreme distance it shows stamina is of no issue but the transition over hurdles could provide some more improvement.

This is a weak enough race which could see him finally get his first win. Boyles Hill would be his main challenger having made a pleasant start to hurdling last time out.

5.15 Windsor - Siegen and The Dragon King clash

This five-furlong nursery us littered with winners having five of the six runner having won a race before with a couple going onto contest at Royal Ascot. Siegen had clearly learnt from his first two starts for Richard Hannon when he gained a smooth success at Sandown last time. The form had a boost on Friday with the fifth going onto to win a nursery at Ascot so would be dangerous to discount.

An opening mark of 80 could look a little harsh for The Dragon King given what he has shown so far even though he won nicely at Doncaster last time. He needs to back that run up if he's to go well here. Blinky was last seen finishing 9th behind Shareholder in the Norfolk having rallied well under pressure to get up at Leicester. This flashy chestnut colt could find this company a little easier.

3.40 Newton Abbot - Clearance goes for seventh course victory

Few Newton Abbot cards go by without seeing Michael Blake's trained Clearance run but he goes for a seventh course victory in this Par Inn Cornwall Handicap Hurdle. At the age of ten he's shown no signs of aging when winning comfortably by a length. Regular jockey Tom Cannon went the daring route throughout sticking to the inside and peeling out for a late flourish. This race looks easier than the last day and the three-pound penalty shouldn't stop him.

Winterwatch would look to be his main challenger given the manor of his course victory back in May. Having been bumped up 10lbs in the handicap he put up a decent performance and will be certainly up there at the finish.

Best of the rest

In This World looks for back-to-back wins at Newton Abbot (3.05) for the Skelton team, although don't discount Opening Bid who steps down in class after finishing fourth at Uttoxeter last time out. A number of big owners are represented in the 5.40 at Wolverhampton, namely Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa with Arabian Rose and the Magnier family with Heart Of The City. Sangarius, a brother of Greek Order, goes to post in a nice looking novice contest at Windsor at 6.50.

