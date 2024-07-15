Today on Sky Sports Racing: Royal horse attempts to get off the mark at Wolverhampton

Royal runner King's Ginger looks to notch her first win at Wolverhampton while Windsor features an expensive purchase on debut and Siegen bids to back up his win last time out

5.40 Wolverhampton - Royal runner attempts to get off the mark

Royal runner King's Ginger is only one of the big owners represented in the Free Digital Racecard At raceday-ready.com Maiden Fillies' Stakes (5.40).

William Haggas' King's Ginger looks to get off the mark on the second time of asking for the King and Queen, she will need to improve as a three-year-old after a modest run on debut.

Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa is represented by Arabian Rose, she struggled in both her runs this season and will need to find more with a first time tongue tie on her all-weather debut.

Magnier family has Heart Of The City, she was very green on debut but looked very encouraging finishing second. She is a big danger horse in the hands of Billy Loughnane.

5.15 Windsor - Siegen and The Dragon King clash

This five-furlong nursery us littered with winners having five of the six runner having won a race before with a couple going onto contest at Royal Ascot. Siegen had clearly learnt from his first two starts for Richard Hannon when he gained a smooth success at Sandown last time. The form had a boost on Friday with the fifth going onto to win a nursery at Ascot so would be dangerous to discount.

An opening mark of 80 could look a little harsh for The Dragon King given what he has shown so far even though he won nicely at Doncaster last time. He needs to back that run up if he's to go well here. Blinky was last seen finishing 9th behind Shareholder in the Norfolk having rallied well under pressure to get up at Leicester. This flashy chestnut colt could find this company a little easier.

6.50 Windsor - Expensive yearling makes debut

Expensive yearling Northern Ruler makes his debut in the Thames Novice Stakes (6.50).

The 500,000gns purchase Northern Ruler is incredibly well bred as a son of Kingman. He shouldn't be underestimated if he takes well to racing.

Roi De France will be looking to go one better than his last two runs. He keeps bumping into improving horses and this Gosden colt is a leading contender with more experience than some of the field.

Amphius ran well on his debut and was just unlucky last time out finishing second at Doncaster. This Kingman colt brings the high standard to the race.

Watch every race from Newton Abbot and Windsor live on Sky Sports Racing.