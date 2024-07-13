Isle Of Jura: Injury setback rules Hardwicke winner out of King George and rest of season

Isle Of Jura has picked up an injury which will rule him out of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the rest of the season.

George Scott's impressive Hardwicke Stakes winner was being prepared for the midsummer highlight, for which he would have been a major contender.

However, Scott released a statement on Saturday morning confirming his stable star was set for a spell on the sidelines.

He said: "Unfortunately, lsle of Jura has met with a setback and will miss the remainder of 2024.

"Naturally this is disappointing news for his owners Victorious Racing and everyone at Eve Lodge.

"However, we unite in the feeling of gratitude towards him. ln little over a year, he's shown himself to be a winning machine, including the Bahrain Triple Crown and of course the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.

"There's every reason to believe he will make a full recovery and with low mileage his best days may yet be ahead of him."