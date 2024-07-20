Today on Sky Sports Racing: Michael Owen chases Newbury Super Sprint success with It Ain't Two

It's Super Sprint day at Newbury as Michael Owen's It Ain't Two goes head-to-head with Vingegaard, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.35 Newbury - It Ain't Two and Vingegaard headline Super Sprint

Hugo Palmer's It Ain't Two will head the market for the Weatherbys Super Sprint having shown useful form this spring, including when chasing home Aesterius in Listed company at Sandown last time.

Part-owned by Michael Owen, he gets in with a handy weight and with an official mark of 90 he could take plenty of beating under Oisin Murphy.

Several look to hold strong claims, including the Archie Watson-trained Vingegaard. Hollie Doyle will take the ride and he will be fancied to go close after his excellent fifth in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot. Debut winners Caburn and Time For Sandals complete the shortlist.

3.00 Newbury - Top sprinters Regional and Elite Status clash

Regional skipped last weekend's July Cup on account of soft ground and last year's Sprint Cup winner rates the one to beat in the Fidelity Energy Hackwood Stakes as he drops down in class under Callum Rodriguez.

Karl Burke's Elite Status was forced to miss the Royal meeting after a setback, and he looks the obvious danger having comfortably claimed the Carnarvon Stakes over this course and six-furlong distance back in May.

Of the others, Lake Forest may build on his Commonwealth Cup second, while Diligent Harry seeks a first turf success.

3.55 Ripon - Sea King and Iron Lion contest Bell-Ringer

Sir Mark Prescott's Sea King justified favouritism when winning at Ayr on his last start and he looks to have obvious claims from a 4lb higher mark in the 1m 4f Ripon Bell-Ringer Handicap, with the blinkers retained under Luke Morris.

David O'Meara's Iron Lion has enjoyed a successful campaign, winning two of his five starts, but must bounce back from a lesser effort at Ayr last month.

Last year's winner Mr Curiosity must be feared off just 1lb higher than last season but will have fitness to prove on his first start of the year.

Best of the rest

The Newbury card opens up with a nice-looking Steventon Stakes (1.50) where Shadwell pair Al Aasy and Alyanaabi face-off alongside Savvy Victory. Naqeeb and Prydwen headline the 2.25 at the same venue, although Ascot Stakes third Kyle Of Lochalsh will be looking to go two better. A little while later at 4.10, Yafaarr catches the eye in novice company, as does Maximus Alexios for the Richard Hannon team.

Over at Doncaster, George Boughey's Celeborn headlines the feature novice contest (7.15) after victory at Leicester last time out. David O'Meara's filly Cymbidium was beaten by half a length on her first start and will look to go one better in opposition.

