Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newton Abbot hosts seven-race card

Newton Abbot takes centre stage on Sunday afternoon, with seven races in store over jumps live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.45 Newton Abbot - Jerrash and Hold Your Fort clash

Jerrash capitalised on a drop in grade when scoring at Bangor last month before showing a great attitude to follow up at Market Rasen. He should have strong claims in the Mark And Vicky Golden Wedding Celebration Novices' Limited Handicap Chase off this 5lb higher mark.

The Debra Hamer-trained Hold The Fort arrives seeking a hat-trick after a pair of course and distance wins but will need to progress again as he heads up in class from 12lb out of the weights.

Donald McCain's Dripsey Moon was narrowly denied when second on chase debut and warrants respect under Brian Hughes.

3.35 Newton Abbot - Saint Bibiana seeks four-timer

Georgina Nicholls' Saint Bibiana has been in fine form of late, winning her last three starts including when staying on strongly at Cartmel last month. This looks a good opportunity to continue her winning run.

Wavering Dawn has been a consistent performer for the Jeremy Scott team finishing placed on four of his last five starts but again looks vulnerable for win purposes.

Of the others, Mr Yeats ran third over this course and distance and rates an each-way player off the same mark.

2.35 Newton Abbot - Juggernaught and Outback Frontiers headline

Outback Frontiers returned to form when outbattling Eagle's Realm at Stratford and having escaped a penalty for that success, he must be feared in this similar contest.

Anthony Honeyball's Juggernaut was last seen winning a Ffos Las maiden hurdle 421 days ago and this lightly-raced five-year-old is worth a watch in the market as he tackles handicaps for the first time.

Others

Golden Path was a winning debutant for the Evan Williams team last time out and goes again in a tasty looking Juvenile Hurdle, facing Kalkaroo. Over in France, Karl Burke saddles Unspoken Love in a Listed heat against exciting prospect Faragona at La Test De Buch (2.50). A short while later, James Doyle gets on board Julica at the same track. Stateside, Saratoga hosts the rearranged A P Smithwick Memorial where Pickanumber makes his US debut.

Sunday's racecards

