Weekend Winners: Lake Forest fancied for Hackwood glory at Newbury

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to select their best bets for this weekend, with particular focus on an intriguing Saturday card at Newbury.

The panel took particular interest in the Hackwood Stakes, which sees 10 runners go to post for the six furlong trip at 3.00...

At The Races' Declan Rix...

"I think this race could be set up for a closer, and I'm with Lake Forest. He's another three-year-old trained by William Haggas who ran a cracker in the Commonwealth Cup behind Inisherin. He got a little out of his ground early but he finished off really well, I'd perhaps like Tom Marquand to sit a little closer if he can this time, because it's a sharper track.

"I know a lot of people have said the form has been let down in the July Cup by Inisherin last weekend but I don't think the July course was ever going to suit that horse - there's far more emphasis on speed compared to the stiff six at Ascot.I hope Lake Forest can go well."

Host Kate Tracey...

"Pace-wise this is going to be fascinating. Regional is going to have to give away weight to younger rivals, but the gloss has been taken off three-year-olds in recent weeks - Inisherin, Vandeek and Jasour. Those form lines tie in with Elite Status and I'd like to see him be able to match up to what Regional has shown.

"He was impressive in the Listed Caernarvon Stakes over this course and distance, but that doesn't equate to Group 1 King Charles Stakes form. I'm a proven form kind of person - so it's Regional for me."

BetVictor's Sam Boswell...

"I really like Elite Status here. I'm always a bit sceptical of horses when they're coming back from a small injury but I thought the reappearance at Newbury suggested the horse has trained on. I think the drier the ground the better and given it's not the strongest division, I'll side with the younger horses. The additional week will be really helpful to his chances, Karl Burke is a fantastic trainer and this horse ticks a lot of boxes - I prefer him to Regional at the prices, although I could see him shortening up."

