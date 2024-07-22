Today on Sky Sports Racing: Oisin Murphy heads to Windsor with four chances

The Sky Sports Racing cameras head to Windsor, where Oisin Murphy has four chances amid an eight-race card in Berkshire.

7.50 Windsor - Seek And Destroy and Sea Regal headline

Ralph Beckett's filly Seek And Destroy justified favouritism over course and distance when last seen and she could take plenty of beating under Hector Crouch.

Sea Regal raced keenly at Doncaster last time and she will be fancied to put that run firmly behind her as she drops back to a mile and two furlongs.

Of the others, Star Jasmine could be dangerous back in open company. Roger Varian fields Warren Hill who switches back to the turf after back-to-back fourth-placed efforts on the all-weather.

7.20 Windsor - Sixties Chic bids for hat-trick

Jack Channon's four-year-old Sixties Chic was a comfortable winner at Newbury last time and the 5lb rise may not be enough to stop this progressive filly from winning again. Charlie Bishop is booked to ride.

Capote's Dream has only been out of the frame once from eight attempts at Windsor and could pose a major threat having dropped to a mark of 75 for Tom Ward and Sean Levey.

Nogo's Dream has been running consistently lately and has previously ran well over course and distance. He could enter calculations under George Rooke. Oisin Murphy gets the ride on Supreme King, who has struggled stepping up in class on his last few outings but clearly has potential.

6.20 Windsor - Calumet and Izipizi clash

Giavellotto's half-brother Calumet has finished second on both starts and is fancied to go one better now stepped up in trip for the Marco Botti team.

Kingman filly Izipizi represents John and Thady Gosden and rates as a big player if building on her second behind Clove Hitch at Newbury last time. The Clarehaven duo boast a 36% strike rate at this venue in the last 12 months and will be looking to add to that here with Kieran Shoemark booked to ride.

Andrew Balding's Upton has been disappointing on both starts but is a sister to Kameko and could be involved under Rob Hornby.

