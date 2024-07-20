Irish Oaks: Curragh feature won by You Got To Me for Ralph Beckett team

You Got To Me justified significant market support to surge to Juddmonte Irish Oaks success at the Curragh.

The winner of Lingfield's Oaks Trial earlier in the season, Ralph Beckett's daughter of Nathaniel had been backed into 15/2 from double-figure overnight odds and had previously finished fourth to Ezeliya at Epsom before filling the same spot in the Ribblesdale Stakes when racing keenly on the front end.

With a tongue-tie applied and ridden with more restraint, You Got To Me travelled comfortably in mid-division in the hands of regular pilot Hector Crouch, who was enjoying the biggest success of his career.

Moving smoothly into contention, You Got To Me showed both her stamina and class when asked to win her race by Crouch, hitting the front with a furlong to run and showing plenty of resolve as the Aidan O'Brien-trained 3-1 favourite Content came chasing in the closing stages.

You Got To Me held a three-quarter length advantage at the line though, with Content in second and Paddy Twomey's Purple Lily third.

Believing sparkles in Sapphire success

Believing justified George Boughey's decision to head to Ireland with an impressive success in the Barberstown Castle Sapphire Stakes.

The Highclere Thoroughbred Racing-owned filly has been a consistent operator in the top sprinting events of late, finishing fourth in both the King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Image: Believing impressed at the Curragh

Dropping back to Group Two company at the Curragh, she had the perfect opportunity to stamp her class on her rivals and grabbed the opportunity with both hands under the guidance of Ryan Moore.

With a furlong to run it was Believing and fellow British raider Beautiful Diamond who had come to the head of proceedings, but the evens favourite was always in control as Moore urged his mount on to score by a length and three-quarters.

Karl Burke's Beautiful Diamond was second at 5/1 with Ed Walker's Makarova completing a clean sweep of the places for the UK-based fillies and mares.

Henry Morshead, Boughey's assistant trainer, said: "She's such a hardy, tough filly and she did it well.

"She came out of Ascot great. She ran with great credit in two Group Ones over the week which is amazing. She hasn't done a lot since and we've just freshened her up.

"She can be quite busy at a high level through the second half of the year, and I'd imagine she'll have sales hopes later in the year.

"Highclere are great supporters of the yard and it's great to get a Group Two win for them."

Moore felt switching back to five furlongs had been a positive for Believing.

He added: "She has been in very good form this year, she won well at Haydock and had two very solid runs in Group Ones at Ascot. She was probably entitled to win this.

"She is very straightforward and seems to be most suited to five furlongs."