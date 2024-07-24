Today on Sky Sports Racing: Full book of rides for Tom Marquand at Lingfield

Tom Marquand heads to Lingfield for a full book of rides on the six-race card including Nad Alshiba Green clashing with I Love Dad, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.50 Lingfield - I Love Dad and Nad Alshiba Green feature

In-form duo I Love Dad and Nad Alshiba Green feature in the Free Digital Racecard At raceday-ready.com Nursery Handicap (3.50).

I Love Dad improved to narrowly chase home Rotation in a seller at Leicester on his last outing. He should improve further as he steps into handicaps for the first time.

Nad Alshiba Green got off the mark as she scored fashionably on handicap debut at Bath last week. She is the one to beat if she can defy a 6lb penalty under Tom Marquand.

Griselda is also a last-time-out winner as she got off the mark on her handicap debut at Pontefract. She must be feared for George Scott and Callum Shepherd.

3.20 Lingfield - Sangster's Nala Star looks to get off the mark

Ollie Sangster's Nala Star bids to break her maiden in the Get Raceday Ready/EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (3.20).

The Cotai Glory offspring has finished a runner-up on all three of her starts to date. She sets a high standard as she drops back in trip in the hands of Rob Hornby.

Tom Clover's Desdemona heads the dangers following two placed efforts this season. The trainer now reaches for a tongue-tie and the steady hands of Billy Loughnane.

Kinetic Force concedes weight all round following his debut course-and-distance victory and will appreciate the drop in grade having contested in Listed company last time out. This is a rematch with Nala Star who was runner-up on their debut.

2.20 Lingfield - Etretat and Miss Dandylion fancied

Etretat and Miss Dandylion are fancied in the Tips For Every Race At raceday-ready.com Handicap (2.20).

Jamie and Saffie Osborne are likely to be in action for the Racing League at Yarmouth but they team up here with Miss Dandylion who is a lightly raced three-year-old. She looks primed to have a big run here with credit in three starts in novice company.

The Charlie Johnston trained Etretat has been consistent of late but was a beaten favourite when denied off 1lb lower at Carlisle. This gelding rates as an each-way player.

Gracious Leader makes the shortlist as he makes his handicap bow and he will be running for the first time since a gelding operation with 83 days off the track.

