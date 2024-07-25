Today on Sky Sports Racing: Racing League is back at Yarmouth!

As Racing League returns with a strong team for Ireland at Yarmouth, it’s a busy day elsewhere on Sky Sports Racing with action from Doncaster, Worcester and Newbury

8.30 Yarmouth - Star Harbour and King Lear fancied for Ireland

Star Harbour and King Lear are fancied for Ireland in the Weekly Rewards With tote Stayers Club Racing League Race 7 Handicap (8.30).

The Irish raider arrives here in strong form with Ado McGuinness-trained Star Harbour. He scored at Chepstow in this competition last year and has recently claimed a Curragh handicap on his last start, he should be in the mix under talented 3lb claimer Adam Caffery.

Team Ireland also field George Boughey's King Lear who missed out on the Ripon Bell-Ringer last weekend and looks capable of improvement after a gelding operation.

Team North's Penzance would have strong each-way claims based on his strong all-weather form. This will be an easier contest than York last time out.

3.40 Doncaster - Miss Cynthia heads strong novice field

Consistent Miss Cynthia heads the strong field in the Darley EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (3.40).

The daughter of Sea The Moon looks interesting following an excellent third in Listed company at Sandown. She should prove tough to beat as she looks to break her maiden at the fifteenth attempt.

Ed Bethell saddles Cabera who has been running dependably in her four starts to date but she will have a bit to find to pose a true threat to the favourite. However, the step up in trip will likely suit.

James Fanshawe's La Cadalora should have more to offer after just two runs. But this daughter of Nathaniel will need to have come on a lot to be a danger.

4.00 Worcester - Last-time winners Parikarma and Dog Fox clash

Last-time out winners Parikarma and Dog Fox clash in the Berkley Care Group Handicap Hurdle (4.00).

Parikarma was successful on his first start for trainer John and Rhys Flint. He appears to be fairly handicapped on old form despite a 7lb penalty with interesting jockey booking Cameron Iles.

The Greenall and Guerriero team field Dog Fox who opened his account over hurdles at Bangor last month. He must be feared off this 7lb higher mark.

Distance winner Zodiac Star will be attempting to back up the win last time out at Stratford. If he continues in the same vein he could cause an upset.

