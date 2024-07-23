Racing League: Kevin Blake's Team Ireland manager's blog!

Manager of Team Ireland Kevin Blake is confident that the reigning champions of Racing League can hold onto their title for another year, live on Sky Sports Racing

IRELAND BOSS BLAKE BULLISH ABOUT TITLE DEFENCE

I won't hide the fact that I'm bullish about Team Ireland's prospects of retaining the Racing League title this season. I've put a lot of hard work and planning into Season Four and can't wait for the action to begin at Yarmouth on Thursday.

Last year I was quietly confident we'd do well but didn't expect us to win so the pressure's on to retain our crown at the expense of some pretty formidable opposition, including Wales and The West who pushed us to the wire on that unforgettable final day last September.

For the past few months I've been texting, phoning and talking to as many Irish trainers as I could possibly torment to get them involved in Racing League, and the response has been fantastic.

Last year 72 per cent of our runners were British but I've recruited no fewer than 41 Irish-based trainers to support us. The big yards of Johnny Murtagh, Jessica Harrington and Joseph O'Brien have all pledged their support, but the majority are small to medium sized trainers who have really bought into the concept of sending horses over to compete for some big prize money on Thursday evenings over the next six weeks.

The excellent Kevin Coleman, the brother of former top jump jockey Aidan, already knows what it's like to win races in Britain and plans to send more runners over from his base in Co. Tipperary. He recognises what a great showpiece this competition is for young trainers like himself.

Adding strength to our challenge will be adopted Irishman George Boughey, who was very keen to represent us again this season, along with David O'Meara, Dave Loughnane, Richard Spencer and Richard Hughes, to name but a few of my 49 trainers.

Image: Kevin Blake lifts the Racing League 2023 trophy after victory at Southwell

Many, of course, will only have the odd runner or two but Boughey, in particular, is as keen as mustard to be a big part of this and will be all guns blazing at Yarmouth with several key runners including the well-handicapped GOOD GOOD GOOD who could be our banker in Race 5 (6.00).

She won her first two races and ran a cracker to be second at Newmarket earlier this month and will be a strong chance for Boughey's talented young jockey Billy Loughnane. I'm expecting the teenager to play a starring role for us in the green jersey over the next few weeks.

Having enough horses to run in the right races is key, of course, but the guys on board must produce the goods when it matters and I couldn't be happier with my squad of young jockeys, headed by Rossa Ryan and David Egan.

Both have big jobs but have assured me they are determined to play their part, but every year a new star emerges in this competition, just like Danny Sheehy did for us 12 months ago. He took a chance after a quiet spell at home and got loads of rides, with a couple of important winners.

Danny's going to be joined by two excellent young riders in last season's Irish champion apprentice Jamie Powell and Adam Caffrey. Jamie is attached to Johnny Murtagh's stable and his 3lb allowance will be invaluable as he can do light weights.

Caffrey is an integral part of our big supporter Ado McGuinness's team and gets chances for us on Thursday, including STAR HARBOUR in race 7 (8.30) who won a Racing League heat at Chepstow last season.

Being team manager isn't always the easiest job as trying to keep a big squad happy can be difficult, but I plan to give priority to the Irish based trainers whenever possible. I've worked hard to get them to buy into the concept and think it's only fair I give them as many opportunities as possible.

Some of the tweaks they've made to the rules this season suit me, too. I made my feelings plain about scrapping nurseries, which just weren't attracting enough runners, and replacing them with handicaps for older horses gives us all much more scope.

I'm also in favour of the decision to reduce the 3YO only handicaps and lowering the rating bands which will open up races to many more yards. Suddenly a 0-80 handicap worth £35,000 becomes a destination race for my trainers.

The sledging among the team managers has already started but it will soon be time for the talking to stop and the action to begin. It's going to be super competitive and getting out of the blocks at Yarmouth will be a big advantage.

For me the Racing League is a highlight of the year. It's stimulating and challenging and I'm so proud to be representing my country again. Winning 12 months ago was a great surprise but we're better equipped than ever this season so under the weight of expectation it's time to focus the mind and capitalise on our many strengths.

