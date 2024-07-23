Racing League: Linda Perratt's Scotland Manager's blog

Linda Perratt is hoping for a revitalised Scotland as star signing Hollie Doyle headlines her hopes following a tough Racing League last year finishing bottom of the table.

HOLLIE HEADS STAR SIGNINGS FOR REVITALISED SCOTLAND

Last year Team Scotland had the dubious distinction of finishing bottom of the table but we head into Season Four of the Racing League full of hope and expectation after making a series of star signings.

None is bigger than top jockey Hollie Doyle, who may not have any Scottish ancestry but is a great coup for my new-look team, which has so much more strength in depth this time.

Doyle's skill in the saddle will be an invaluable addition to a weighing room squad packed with experience. She will be joined by the evergreen Joe Fanning, another welcome addition to the competition, who will carry the baton at Yarmouth.

Both riders will be provided with a constant flow of ammunition by two top-level trainers. Lambourn-based Archie Watson has been initiated as a fully-fledged Scot and together with his stable jockey Doyle should keep us among the points.

Charlie Johnston, whose Scottish heritage is beyond question, will be the main source of Fanning's chances after pledging to put his battalions behind our cause, too. With such a large volume of horses, Johnston brings much-needed strength in depth to our team.

Image: Hollie Doyle has hopes of reviving team Scotland

But our new signings don't end there. I'm delighted to welcome successful Yorkshire trainer Bryan Smart and Lanarkshire-based Gary Harrison to our 15-strong Team Scotland and we've even enlisted the talents of an Australian.

Jane Chapple-Hyam's prowess on the southern circuit can only boost our chances and fellow Newmarket trainer Gay Kelleway will add a splash of charisma to the action, as well as bringing some nice horses to the team. We're also blessed to have Hughie Morrison, and that well-known French Scot David Menuisier in our ranks!

The news that Racing League winners this year count towards the official Flat Championship has been an added incentive in getting some of the bigger trainers involved and that has certainly worked in our favour.

We have no shortage of home-grown riding talent, too, with Hewick-born Rowan Scott being joined by Andrew Mullen, who is stable jockey to our very own Iain Jardine. 'Midge' has bags of experience and also has the advantage of doing those light weights.

Kevin Stott knows all about riding Racing League winners after putting two on the board last year and I'm delighted to be able to call upon his skills, too, even though he was born in Denmark, not Dumfries!

Young, emerging talent is also important so I'm delighted to draft in apprentice Tommie Jakes, who sprung to prominence riding a lot of winners for me on the All-Weather last winter and will be an invaluable asset with his 5lb claim.

Every team needs its stalwarts and it wouldn't be the Racing League without Jim Goldie, who has formed a formidable partnership with Paul Mulrennan. Mulrennan rode four winners from 17 rides last season and will again be a key player around Newcastle and Southwell, in particular.

I'm in the unusual position of having runners of my own, as well as managing such a great team, and will be relying on horses that have become familiar names on the northern circuit. POCKLEY, who loves Newcastle, will be back along with THE CALTONIAN and MOON FLIGHT - all solid sprinters in their own grade.

Yarmouth on opening night is a little too far off my radar so I'll be banking on Charlie and some of my southern-based trainers to get us off to a good start. George Baker, James Ferguson and Heather Main all have chances to put us on the scoreboard.

No pressure on Charlie, but I'm hoping he will make an instant impact with some obvious chances across the card, including LUDO'S LANDING in the 5.30 and the in-form BAILEYS KHELSTAR and LA PULGA, who both run in the 8.00. A one-two would be a feather in our caps!

Any points we can claim at the seaside track will be a bonus, however, with the All-Weather meetings in the Midlands and North at Wolverhampton, Southwell and Newcastle set to give me even more winning options.

I'm just hoping the Racing League conjures the same excitement it graced us with last year, when Ireland and Wales and The West fought out that thrilling finale. It made such great TV.

I'm sure their managers Kevin Blake and Jamie Osborne will be taking it even more seriously this season, with bragging rights as much at stake as the wonderful prize money on offer.

The banter has already started and I don't mind those boys considering my team the underdogs, but I have one short message for all my rival managers. Underestimate Team Scotland at your peril!

