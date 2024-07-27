Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ascot's King George sees Auguste Rodin seeking seventh Group One triumph

It's King George day! Auguste Rodin heads the market for the latest renewal of the Ascot Group One showpiece, with Rebel's Romance, Bluestocking and Luxembourg all in contention - watch live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.40 Ascot - Auguste Rodin headlines cracking King George field

Aidan O'Brien saddles three of the nine runners in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes with ante-post favourite Auguste Rodin the pick under Ryan Moore. A six-time Group One winner, he faltered when fancied for last year's race but should take plenty of beating after comfortably claiming the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

Stablemate Luxembourg bounced back to form when taking the Group One Coronation Cup at Epsom on his last start and has each-way claims as he remains unexposed at this 1m 4f distance.

Charlie Appleby's Rebel's Romance has been a fine horse for Godolphin, winning top-level races all over the globe and he must be feared as he seeks a five-timer under William Buick.

Bluestocking landed her first top-table success when seeing off Emily Upjohn in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh and a similar effort would see her go close as she steps up in trip under Rossa Ryan.

3.00 Ascot - Carrytheone and Aalto fancied for International glory

Ian Williams' Aalto recorded a well-deserved success when readily landing the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket 14 days ago and he will be fancied to follow up from a handy draw in 14 in the Moet & Chandon International Stakes.

The Michael Bell-trained Carrytheone enjoyed no luck in running when finishing third behind English Oak at Royal Ascot before suffering the same fate when fourth behind Aalto in the Bunbury Cup and looks well-handicapped off the same mark here.

Charlie Hills' Wokingham third Orazio steps up to seven furlongs, while Buckingham Palace runner-up Billyjoh is another for the shortlist.

4.05 Chester - Matters Most and Warm Spell clash

Ralph Beckett's Matters Most returned to form with a solid third at Pontefract last time and he would have strong claims off the same mark despite a wide draw in stall nine in the Greenhous DAF Handicap.

Roger Varian's Warm Spell has been gelded since last seen finishing down the field on his reappearance at Newmarket and would need to return to the form that saw him score at Newbury as a two-year-old.

Plenty of others hold chances, including recent course runner-up Balon D'Or and Archie Watson's class-dropping Action Point.

Best of the rest

Godolphin runner Devoted Queen puts her unbeaten record on the line in the Group Three Valiant Stakes at Ascot (2.25), before Al Qudra faces Chancellor and Brian in the Pat Eddery Stakes (4.15). Tryfan goes to post alongside Thundering at Newcastle (2.35), with Dingle and Bateman headlining a later contest at 3.50.

Lingfield hosts evening action live on Sky Sports Racing, with Miss Stormy Night bidding for a hat-trick at 7.15. Saratoga takes centre stage Stateside tonight, with Nakatomi representing Wesley Ward in the Grade 1 Alfred G Vanderbilt before stars Sierra Leone and Fierceness clash in the feature Jim Dandy Stakes.

Saturday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Ascot, Newcastle, Chester and Lingfield - live on Sky Sports Racing.