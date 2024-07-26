Hollie Doyle: Auguste Rodin to strike at Ascot once again

Qipco King George day at Ascot on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing, is our ambassador’s destination on Saturday, followed by a trip to Germany on Sunday.

'Criminal' Albasheer my best Ascot chance

He may be a little criminal at times, but Archie Watson's Albasheer is probably my best chance of a winner on a stellar Qipco King George card at Ascot on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

A talented sprinter, he isn't always the easiest to predict but was back on song in a hot course and distance handicap two weeks ago, finishing second to the progressive Fair Wind.

You have to ride him for luck as he likes to get there late so I'll be praying for those all-important breaks in the Whispering Angel Handicap (5.25).

Tempus out for Handicap repeat

Tempus returns to the scene of one of his most notable successes when he lines up in the Betfred Handicap (4.50) at Ascot - a race he won two years ago.

This track usually brings the best out of Archie Watson's veteran who bounced right back to form with a narrow defeat in a mile handicap at Newmarket's July Festival.

Image: Tempus won at this meeting in 2022

It took him a long time to get into top gear that day but the ground should be more suitable for him at Ascot. He's been raised 2lb which I thought was harsh, considering he hasn't won for a long time, but I'm hopeful of another big run.

Impressed by Chapple-Hyam colt

Jane Chapple-Hyam's enjoying a purple patch, winning the July Cup at Newmarket, and sends Too Darn Hot colt Echalar to Ascot for his debut in the British EBF Crocker Bulteel 'Confined' Maiden Stakes (1.15).

I popped into Rose Cottage to sit on him on Wednesday morning and really liked him. It's his first day at school in what looks a good race but I think he'll acquit himself well.

Later, I ride Riot for David O'Meara in the Moet & Chandon International Stakes (3.00) at Ascot. The seven-year-old is among the outsiders but has won at York and Doncaster this season and also ran well in defeat on the Knavesmire earlier this month.

A hold-up performer, he's got a light weight and will hopefully appreciate the stiff nature of the track. The quicker the pace the better for him.

Auguste still the one to beat

Anyone who reads my blogs regularly will know that I just love Aidan O'Brien's enigmatic Auguste Rodin so I won't see past him in Saturday's big race at Ascot, the Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40).

You couldn't fail to be impressed by the way he dug deep to win the Prince of Wales's Stakes at the Royal Meeting and he'll be hard to deny if he turns up in that frame of mind.

Image: Auguste Rodin

Godolphin's six-year-old Rebel's Romance is a serious horse who has won top races around the world so it's exciting to see him putting his reputation on the line back in Britain. There's nothing between him and Auguste on ratings but for me the Irish horse has that edge of class.

The filly Bluestocking could surprise a few, even though she has something to find. She's still improving as she proved in the Group 1 Pretty Polly and Ralph Beckett's horses are running really well.

Ball can bounce back in Germany

Havana Ball has already plundered a Listed prize in Germany this season so I'm hoping she can repeat the feat in the Listed Konrad Werner Wille-Memorial (12.23) at Munich on Sunday.

Archie Watson's daughter of Havana Grey won over seven furlongs in Hanover in May, securing some important black type for connections Lone Star Investments.

It didn't work out when I rode her in Deauville last time but she's back in calmer waters, taking on opposition she's beaten before from a good draw.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.