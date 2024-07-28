Today on Sky Sports Racing: Mqse De Sevigne looks to defend Prix Rothschild crown at Deauville

Last year's winner Mqse De Sevigne is looking to repeat the feat in the Group One Prix Rothschild at Deauville on Sunday, having secured the crown last year - watch live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.50 Deauville - Mqse De Sevigne looks to defend Prix Rothschild crown

The outstanding Goldikova took the Prix Rothschild on four occasions and Andre Fabre's mare Mqse de Sevigne looks to follow up last year's success under Alexis Pouchin and provide her trainer with a record sixth win in the Group One race. A narrow winner of the Group One Prix d'Ispahan on her last start, she will be hard to beat if in the same mood.

Maurizio Guarnieri's Blue Rose Cen has struggled in two starts this campaign but would have strong claims if able to return to the form of her three-year-old season and the drop in trip to a mile might suit.

Irish raider Rogue Millennium is another who has not been seen to best effect this summer, but, having finished third in the Falmouth Stakes on her last start, she rates an each-way player for the Joseph O'Brien and Mickael Barzalona combination.

2.55 Uttoxeter - Hang In There and Hometown Boy headline

The Emma Lavelle-trained Hang In There defied top weight when shouldering 11st 11lb to claim the Summer Cup over this course and 3m 2f distance last month and the classy 10-year-old looks the one to beat despite a 4lb rise in the weights for the Pauraic Sweeney Memorial Handicap Chase.

Hometown Boy is another who arrives in great nick after scoring by 10 lengths at Worcester and he rates a huge danger if able to build on that back in open company under Charlie Hammond.

Francky Du Berlais represents last year's winning trainer Peter Bowen and looks best of the rest off his reduced mark of 130.

3.25 Uttoxeter - Course-and-distance specialist Secret Trix returns

Olly Murphy's seven-year-old Secret Trix showed the benefit of a wind operation when readily taking a course and distance handicap hurdle earlier this month and given the manner of that success he will be popular to follow up in a better grade in the Gents Raceday Friday 18th October Handicap Hurdle over 2m 7f.

Plenty of others hold chances, including Dr Richard Newland's Galata Bridge who bounced back to form when winning at Perth on his last start.

Emma Lavelle's Porter In The Park has excelled this summer, winning two of her five starts, and, having produced a career best when second over course and distance last month, she must be a player in this similar contest.

