Today on Sky Sports Racing: Shepherd heads to Southwell with six chances

Callum Shepherd will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing Saturday at York with a positive showing on Southwell's all-weather, live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.00 Southwell - Shepherd rides Zainabb in feature

Last-time-out Catterick winner Zainabb has only gone up 2lb for that victory and arrives here in form for Callum Shepherd. Charlie Fellowes' filly reverts back to the all-weather for this one, hoping to break her duck on the artificial surface.

Sam Feilden, 7lb claimer, gets the leg up on top weight Johnny James who until his last run had been running very consistently and with his rider's claim taken into account, he could be one to side with at an each-way price.

Shaw Park has been in great form recently having not been out of the first two in his last four runs. However, this five-year-old has questions to answer back on the all-weather having struggled at this venue back in March.

6.55 Wolverhampton - Lady Wingalong bids to defy a 5lb penalty

Lady Wingalong, the five-year-old mare by Mastercraftsman, has been in great from of late and if in the same mood as she was when winning five days ago, she will be hard to beat once more.

Course and distance winner Scarfo didn't have the clearest of passages last time out and although his new mark of 55 looks tough he does arrive here in form which can't be said for a lot of his rivals.

Bottom weight Wedgewood Sapphire could be the one to spring a surprise if William Carson deploys front-running tactics again like when she won at Lingfield two starts back. Billy Loughnane gets the ride on Miss Calculation, a mare who ran a promising third here the last day.

7.05 Windsor - Course specialist Amazonian Dream faces Elmonjed

The Rod Milman trained five-year-old Amazonian Dream did well to get up close home last time especially after not breaking well. If breaking better today, it would be no surprise to see him add a fourth victory at the track.

The famous Shadwell colours will be carried by the William Haggas-trained Elmonjed, who put up a good effort in a competitive handicap at York last time out. He arrives here on the same mark so could be dangerous to overlook.

Palmar Bay ran better than the bare result at Newmarket when he was the only one to come from off the pace and now off a mark of 83, he now looks very well handicapped.

