Today on Sky Sports Racing: Flat action from Yarmouth, Lingfield and Ffos Las features

With the jumps break upon us, there are action packed cards from Yarmouth, Lingfield and Ffos Las featuring stars such as Billy Loughane and Luke Morris

2.00 Yarmouth - Art Market looks to go two from two in nurseries

William Haggas' Art Market looks to make it two from two in nurseries in the Lowestoft Nursery Handicap (2.00).

The Calyx two-year-old ran in a decent novice contest in his early career but won on handicap debut last time out at Ascot. Adam Farragher was off the bridle a long way from home but he responded well under pressure.

The highest rated in the field is Expensive Rose in the hands of Billy Loughnane. This distance winner was tried last time out at Royal Ascot when behind Bedtime Story, this contest will be much easier and he sets the standards.

High On Hope has been running consistently but has struggled to get his head in front. This son of Sergei Prokofiev could well be refocused on his first run since he's been gelded.

8.00 Lingfield - Etoile d'Alexandre bids for double under penalty

Etoile d'Alexandre to carry penalty after cosy win last time in the Free Digital Racecard At Raceday-Ready.Com Fillies' Handicap (8.00).

Etoile d'Alexandre was a new stable recruit for George Boughey and it was clear he very quickly found the key to her winning on stable debut at Thirsk last week. Just four days after her good win she carries a 6lb penalty but Tommie Jakes' 5lb claim means she is only 1lb higher.

Al Agleam has been a consistent filly with some good runs at Chester and Lingfield but it seems the handicapper has a tight hold on her mark given she's only dropped 2lb in three starts.

Suicide Blonde returns after 281 days off course - if she can continue in the form shown before her time off, she could be dangerous as she searches for her first win.

6.20 Lingfield - Hampden looks to break maiden tag

Hampden looks to break maiden tag at the eighth time of asking in the Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Restricted Novice Stakes (6.20).

Following a good second behind Align The Stars in handicap company two starts back, he clearly sets the standard given his sights are lowered here.

Surrey Fire looks his main challenger given his debut run but was disappointing in a deep-looking novice at Kempton last time. A return to old form would see him have a chance.

Thorntonledale Max will be looking to go one better than last time out. A narrow second last time out at Wolverhampton could have him bounce back in the hands of Cieren Fallon.

