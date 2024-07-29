'It's a man actually Derek' | Sky Sports Racing's Robert Cooper's best bits as he calls time on reporting career

Robert Cooper, known to many Sky Sports Racing viewers and colleagues simply as 'Sir Bob', is bringing an end to a truly remarkable career in front of camera, leaving us with a whole host of hilarious memories, including some that will live long in racing folklore.

Undoubtedly the most famous moment from Sir Bob's long and distinguished career is his uniquely brilliant interaction with Derek Thompson while reporting at Hereford one day as Thompson, from the studio, throws to Sir Bob with the line: "Oh you've been joined by a beautiful lady."

Sir Bob's perfectly-timed response: "It's a man actually Derek" has been replayed millions of times and even inspired a Glastonbury goer this year to replicate the moment on a flag, seen by millions more on the BBC.

Sir Bob's wit and comic timing made him a household favourite among racing fans and his on-course run-ins with the likes of Andrew Thornton and Ryan Moore were legendary.

Here are just some of Sir Bob's best bits from his 28 years behind the mic…