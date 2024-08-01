Today on Sky Sports Racing: Team East look to extend Racing League advantage

The Racing League returns for week two, with Wolverhampton the venue for seven races - all live on Sky Sports Racing.

8.45 Wolverhampton - Willem Twee and King's Lynn fancied for feature

James Fanshawe's Willem Twee is a classy operator on the all-weather, winning twice from eight starts including in Listed company. An excellent third in the Group 3 Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle, he will be fancied to go close dropped into handicap grade under Daniel Muscutt.

King's Lynn is without a win since May 2022 but again showed his wellbeing when finishing a close-up fifth in a hot Ascot heat last time. He must be considered off the same mark here.

Others to note include Chester runner-up Bosh, while Hyperfocus seeks a hat-trick upped in class.

8.15 Wolverhampton - Duke Of Oxford and Oneforthegutter headline

Top-weight Duke Of Oxford ran a cracker when third behind Onesmoothoperator in the Northumberland Plate and rates the one to beat as he drops in class with Racing League champion jockey Saffie Osborne in the plate.

Ian Williams' Oneforthegutter ran third in week one of the competition at Yarmouth where his rider lost his whip so must be feared under Trevor Whelan.

Of the others, Intellotto has two victories on the all-weather, while Western Stars will hope to build on his recent Newbury success.

7.45 Wolverhampton - Andaleep faces Bint Al Daar

Andaleep was unlucky when runner-up at Yarmouth last week and will have his supporters as he concedes weight all-round in this lesser contest.

Course and distance winner Bint Al Daar arrives in great nick, after winning at Newmarket she was narrowly denied at York, and Kevin de Philippart de Foy's four-year-old is one for the shortlist.

Qitaal represents Team Scotland, and he would have each-way claims if able to repeat his solid fourth behind Andaleep at Yarmouth last week.

Best of the rest

Team East field City House at Wolverhampton (6.15), who ranks the one to beat amid 11 despite a likely challenge from Billy Loughnane and Exponista, who represent Ireland. Later at 6.45, William Knight's Royal Velvet is on the hat-trick hunt after scoring impressively at Yarmouth last week for the East.

Also on the card, Benacre, Helm Rock and Longtai headline the 7.15 contest as the race for the title begins to take shape. Stateside, Charlie Appleby saddles the useful filly Eternal Hope in the Grade 2 Glens Falls at Saratoga.

