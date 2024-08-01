 Skip to content

Today on Sky Sports Racing: Team East look to extend Racing League advantage

Team East will be looking to extend their advantage at the summit of the Racing League table at Wolverhampton, seven days on from an impressive showing on home soil at Yarmouth; watch every race live on Sky Sports Racing with the first race due off at 5.45pm

Tuesday 30 July 2024 12:33, UK

Wolverhampton hosts week two of the Racing League
Image: Wolverhampton hosts week two of the Racing League

The Racing League returns for week two, with Wolverhampton the venue for seven races - all live on Sky Sports Racing.

8.45 Wolverhampton - Willem Twee and King's Lynn fancied for feature

James Fanshawe's Willem Twee is a classy operator on the all-weather, winning twice from eight starts including in Listed company. An excellent third in the Group 3 Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle, he will be fancied to go close dropped into handicap grade under Daniel Muscutt.

King's Lynn is without a win since May 2022 but again showed his wellbeing when finishing a close-up fifth in a hot Ascot heat last time. He must be considered off the same mark here.

Others to note include Chester runner-up Bosh, while Hyperfocus seeks a hat-trick upped in class.

Racing League - live on Sky Sports Racing!
Racing League - live on Sky Sports Racing!

Watch all the action from the Racing League - live on Sky Sports Racing from July 25 - August 29

8.15 Wolverhampton - Duke Of Oxford and Oneforthegutter headline

Top-weight Duke Of Oxford ran a cracker when third behind Onesmoothoperator in the Northumberland Plate and rates the one to beat as he drops in class with Racing League champion jockey Saffie Osborne in the plate.

Trending

Get racing news on your phone
Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

Ian Williams' Oneforthegutter ran third in week one of the competition at Yarmouth where his rider lost his whip so must be feared under Trevor Whelan.

Of the others, Intellotto has two victories on the all-weather, while Western Stars will hope to build on his recent Newbury success.

Latest Racing Stories

7.45 Wolverhampton - Andaleep faces Bint Al Daar

Andaleep was unlucky when runner-up at Yarmouth last week and will have his supporters as he concedes weight all-round in this lesser contest.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

Course and distance winner Bint Al Daar arrives in great nick, after winning at Newmarket she was narrowly denied at York, and Kevin de Philippart de Foy's four-year-old is one for the shortlist.

Qitaal represents Team Scotland, and he would have each-way claims if able to repeat his solid fourth behind Andaleep at Yarmouth last week.

Best of the rest

Team East field City House at Wolverhampton (6.15), who ranks the one to beat amid 11 despite a likely challenge from Billy Loughnane and Exponista, who represent Ireland. Later at 6.45, William Knight's Royal Velvet is on the hat-trick hunt after scoring impressively at Yarmouth last week for the East.

Also on the card, Benacre, Helm Rock and Longtai headline the 7.15 contest as the race for the title begins to take shape. Stateside, Charlie Appleby saddles the useful filly Eternal Hope in the Grade 2 Glens Falls at Saratoga.

Thursday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch Racing League live on Sky Sports Racing.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Stream world class sport with NOW - flexible contract offer available