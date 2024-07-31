Constitution Hill: Nicky Henderson is targeting the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle

No buttons have been pressed yet, but the superstar Constitution Hill seeks to put last season behind him as 2022 winner targets the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

Constitution Hill continues to thrive in his recuperation after his nightmare season last term.

National Hunt racing's poster boy was restricted to just one outing, a comfortable victory in the Christmas Hurdle.

He was forced to miss the defence of his Champion Hurdle title due to a respiratory problem, which emerged following a disappointing racecourse gallop at Kempton, and then a potential trip to Punchestown was abandoned when he was hospitalised with suspected colic.

The seven-year-old is now back at Seven Barrows and Nicky Henderson is thrilled with his condition - but stresses he has not been asked to do anything too strenuous as yet.

He is being aimed at Newcastle's Fighting Fifth Hurdle on November 30.

"He looks absolutely magnificent, a few days of sun have done him the world of good and he looks like he has been sat on a beach in Barbados!" Henderson told the PA News agency.

"He's not doing much, just getting back into the swing of things, but he really does look well.

"There's still a long way to go before we do anything serious with him, but thankfully Newcastle is also a long way off as yet and hopefully that is where he will start off."