Racing League: Team East dominate Wolverhampton Week 2 with five winners

It was another great week for Team East as they had five winners on Ireland's home fixture while the confident Team Ireland were left floundering with no winners.

Jockeys for the East, Luke Morris and Daniel Muscutt both secured doubles and the team have now amassed an impressive 365 points.

However, it was disappointment for the home team who despite calling in the big names such as Henry de Bromhead and Joseph O'Brien had no winners across the card. They have only just done enough to hold onto third place in the current standings.

The second evening of the competition was off to an incredible start as Habooba under Luke Morris landed the first in style. Even more points were secured in the third with the Glam Squad comfortably winning. A patient ride by Neil Callan saw them carefully reeling the leader Nakasero back in and fending off Silver Trumpet for London and the South.

But the most eye-catching win of the card was in the penultimate race, the well-bred and royal-owned Reaching High bolted up by seven-and-a-half-lengths. All the while second was also secured by Graphite.

A 1-2 for Team Wales and the West

The second race had a strong representation from Wales and The West as they had first and second place with Saffie Osborne notching a win onboard Thunder Blue and a late run from Blue Day securing 18 points. The ride on Thunder Blue was perfectly timed and the gap opened perfectly after a consistent pace was set by Fair Taxes.

A good night for Saffie Osborne has pushed her further up the jockey standings leaving her in third place going into the contest on home soil next week at Chepstow. But it is Billy Loughnane still sitting strong in first place despite no winner for Team Ireland this week. David Probert placed in a fair few races allowing a second place in the standings, with only 11 points between him and first place.

Team Yorkshire are off the mark

Team Yorkshire secured their first winner of Racing League 2024 as Longlai defied his odds under David Allan. The fourth contest of the evening looked to be very close as they came around the final bend, fanning out across the course. But cosily Team Yorkshire ended Noodle Mission's (Wales and the West) winning streak. Yet, they recorded even more points with second and third.

Image: Mick Quinn was confident ahead of playing his joker

Hard luck story for the North

A photo finish caused heartbreak for Team North manager Mick Quinn as a well-played joker just fell short as Marine Wave came second by a nose in a photo. Quinn was keen on his chances going into the last but in a battle to the line the East came out on top. Luck was on The East's side yet again as they won the last with short-priced favourite Willem Twee.

Team Standings The East 365 Wales and the West 263 1/2 Ireland 249 London and the South 229 The North 136 Scotland 134 1/2 Yorkshire 109

