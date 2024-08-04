Today on Sky Sports Racing: Mill Stream and Khaadem feature in Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest

Sunday’s international action has Group 1 action with Mill Stream and Khaadem featuring while on home soil Chester headlines with the Listed Queensferry Stakes.

3.07 Deauville - Mill Stream, King Gold and Khaadem feature in the Prix Maurice de Gheest

Mill Stream and Khaadem among strong field for the cracking Group 1 Maurice de Gheest (3.07).

Jane Chapple-Hyam's July Cup winner Mill Stream takes a step up in distance as he attempts to follow up his recent top table success under usual jockey William Buick.

Two-time Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes winner Khaadem, finished well behind Mill Stream in the July Cup. He needs to bounce back here to some extent under James Doyle.

Unbeaten Lazzat will bid to preserve his flawless record as he heads up in class for Jerome Reynier. This is the first bid at the top level for Lazzat.

4.05 Chester - Quinault and Al Shabab Storm headline the Listed Queensferry Stakes

Al Shabab Storm and Quinault clash in the Listed Queensferry Stakes (4.05).

Andrew Balding's Al Shabab Storm has won two out of three starts at this venue. This three-year-old is rather consistent and defeated Breege to land the Listed City Plate here last month. He will take plenty of beating despite a 3lb penalty.

Quinault has struggled this season but will find this contest much easier than the Group efforts this summer. He has never tackled this course before.

Jamie Osborne's Emaraaty Ana should be feared after his sixth in the Group 1 King's Stand at the Royal meeting. Partnered again with Saffie Osborne he shouldn't be underrated.

4.35 Chester - Never So Brave and Percy's Lad contest

Never So Brave and Percy's Lad contest in the strong Barbara & Geoff Everall Memorial Handicap (4.35).

Sir Michael Stoute saddles the intriguing Never So Brave. He was an eye-catcher on his penultimate start when he landed a course handicap in May. The son of No Nay Never also didn't disgrace himself with a sixth when upped in class in the Jersey Stakes. He rates the one to beat under Saffie Osborne.

Daniel and Clare Kubler have been having a terrific season. Their charge Percy's Lad has struggled the last twice but has been given a great draw and he could bounce back in the hands of Billy Loughnane.

Paws For Thought won last time out at Chester but he will be taking a step back up in trip here. He will need to deny a wide draw to be in with contention, but he does have the steady hands of Franny Norton onboard.

International action

There's a whole host of top-class action at Deauville with a Group 3 that features Darlinghurst facing Ramadan. Listed races with Wathan Racing Jasna's Secret and El Bodon involved and a latter Listed contest headline's Bradsell and Tee's Spirit that have Hollie Doyle and Mia Nicholls riding.

