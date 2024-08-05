Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ripon and Lingfield host afternoon action

Ripon and Lingfield take centre stage on Monday, with all 13 races live on Sky Sports Racing...

4.00 Ripon - Bay Breeze and Mattice feature for Easterby

Tim Easterby has won two renewals of this race and saddles Mattice and Bay Breeze, who both have course wins with the former previously winning here off a 1lb higher mark. The latter Bay Breeze won this contest last year, loves it around here and if given a more forward ride, could take advantage of his falling mark.

Ed Bethell's three-year-old Kings Merchant steps up in class and could improve again following his 3lb rise for winning at Doncaster, with Callum Rodriguez retaining the ride.

Fortamour has five course and distance wins and could pose a danger back at the track he loves, while International Girl was successful when last here in May.

4.30 Ripon - Poet's Dawn clashes with Secret World

Tim Easterby's Poet's Dawn finished third in this race last year off a 3lb higher mark and looks like he has been primed for this Gold Medal Family Day On Sunday Handicap target.

Joe Fanning has one ride on the card with Secret World who hasn't shown much recently but tackles 1m2f for the first time, which could unlock some improvement for Charlie Johnston.

Six-time winner Ey Up Its The Boss and Sandret complete the shortlist.

4.45 Lingfield - Apotheosis takes on Upscale and Granger Bay

Jack Mitchell gets the leg up on Apotheosis who justified favouritism when winning by a nose at Haydock last time. The form of that race has worked out well with the second and fourth winning since and he should be competitive again in this Get The Inside Track With raceday-ready.com Novice Stakes.

Andrew Balding's Upscale is slightly more exposed than her rivals but does get the 5lb fillies' allowance which should allow her to have a say.

Granger Bay showed promise on debut behind Telemark who has subsequently won a handicap off a mark of 92. He has since disappointed at Doncaster, but the form of that race looks solid, and he should improve again under Hollie Doyle.

Best of the rest

Havana Prince has two winners at Ripon to his name and returns seeking a third in the 5.00 contest. Due Consideration and Evelyn's Phoenix should provide stiff competition in the final race of the card. Over at Lingfield, Coast goes in search of his fourth course victory at 3.15 and will be rivalled by So Chic - a filly who hit the frame over a mile back in January and should suit the step back up in trip. Keep an eye out for Pablo Del Pueblo at 3.45, alongside Tom Marquand's Diamond Dreamer.

