Today on Sky Sports Racing: Four chances for Rossa Ryan at Ffos Las on Tuesday

Rossa Ryan heads to Ffos Las on Tuesday afternoon in search of winners to close the gap on Oisin Murphy in the Jockeys' Championship standings.

3.05 Ffos Las - Bold Impact headlines for Ralph Beckett

Rossa Ryan gets the leg up on Ralph Beckett's Bold Impact who was third on debut behind the exciting Ancient Truth and should land the Welsh Cottage Cakes EBF Maiden Stakes if building on his second at Windsor last time. This is arguably the best of four chances for Ryan, who sits second behind Oisin Murphy in the championship table.

Churchill colt Boubyan makes his debut and must be respected for Andrew Balding and Hollie Doyle.

Ollie Sangster's two-year-old Seven Symphonies cost 220,000gns at the Tattersalls October Sales and could make a promising first outing.

Beckett also fields Stark Warning, while Misty Memories complete the shortlist for Finley Marsh and Richard Hughes.

3.40 Ffos Las - Fine Interview represents Wathnan Racing

Hamad Al Jehani saddles Fine Interview who was a decent second at Yarmouth on his second British start. He is fancied to build on that run and comes here with serious claims in the Christine Bielby Memorial / EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes.

Centurion Dream has not been seen since September but has been gelded which should help him in his racing. He has a solid chance for Hughes and Marsh.

Rod Millman's gelding Johnny Johnson goes in the first-time cheekpieces and could run well after marginally missing out on a plcae on his last three starts.

4.50 Ffos Las - Salamanca Lad seeks four-timer

Jim Crowley heads to Ffos Las for one ride aboard Salamanca Lad who bids to defy a 6lb penalty for his win at Sandown. Daniel and Claire Kubler's gelding has been in terrific form and will take some stopping in the Preventapest Handicap.

Ed Dunlop's Run For The Sun finished third at Doncaster following a 255-day break and is sure to go well with that run under her belt.

Arkhalia Flynn has been in good form recently and deserves a mention.

Best of the rest

In the 2.35 at Ffos Las, Roost will be looking for a second victory at the track and faces nine rivals, headed by Boldly who goes for George Boughey after two successive third-place finishes. At 5.20, Apostle and King Affection make their handicap debuts, the latter with David Probert in the plate.

