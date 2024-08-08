Today on Sky Sports Racing: Racing League Week 3 at Chepstow

A busy day on Thursday with action from Brighton, Yarmouth and the Racing League competition really heating up for Week 3 at Chepstow, live on Sky Sports Racing

8.30 Chepstow - Carrytheone, Jumby and Akkadian Thunder contest in Racing League feature

Carrytheone, Jumby and Akkadian Thunder clash in the Racing League 21 Handicap (8.30).

The Michael Bell-trained Wales and the West runner looks the place to start having run with credit in big handicaps at Ascot and Newmarket. He will be popular under champion rider Saffie Osborne.

Team Ireland's Akkadian Thunder kept on strongly to land a Doncaster handicap last month. Despite a 3lb higher mark, he must be feared in the hands of Billy Loughnane.

Eve Johnson Houghton's Jumby has slipped down the weights and must be considered dropping down into handicap company. He is part of a strong book of rides for Oisin Murphy.

8.00 Chepstow - Week 1 winner Rathgar faces Fantasy Believer in Racing League cracker

Week 1 winner Rathgar faces Fantasy Believer in the Racing League 20 Handicap (8.00).

London and The South are represented strong here by Jack Channon's Rathgar. He sprung a surprise when he was a 25-1 winner of the feature event on Week 1 at Yarmouth. A similar run in this easier contest would see him go close.

Saffie Osborne rides Fantasy Believer, this seven-year-old which is one of her favourites in the yard. He arrives on the back of a win at Ascot last time out and rates as an each-way in this better race.

Team Ireland's King Lear ran better than his finishing position suggested last time out. He finished a decent sixth in a competitive Racing League Week 1 race at Yarmouth and an improved effort is expected with leading rider Billy Loughnane in the plate.

4.00 Brighton - Last year's winner Bug Boy and Open Secret headline

Last year's winner Bug Boy headlines in the Star Construction & Maintenance Brighton Challenge Cup Handicap (4.00).

Tony Newcombe's Bug Boy took this contest last season under Connor Plannas and bids to repeat the feat again off just a 1lb higher mark. He had a prep run at Chepstow last time out, and as he sneaks in as bottom weight.

Fellow three-year-old Open Secret is another for the shortlist having finished a cracking fourth in a strong handicap at Glorious Goodwood last week. The visor is retained under Franny Norton.

