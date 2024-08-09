Today on Sky Sports Racing: Final day of Brighton’s Festival Of Racing

It is the final day of Brighton's Festival of Racing on Friday with an action-packed card featuring Revenue, Alcazan and Abolish in the Brighton Bullet

4.00 Brighton - Revenue, Alcazan and Abolish feature in Brighton Bullet

Revenue, Alcazan and Abolish headline the field in the Harry Bloom Memorial 'Brighton Bullet' Handicap (4.00).

Eve Johnson Houghton has won this contest on two occasions in the last 10 years; this year she looks to have strong claims with Revenue. One of the youngest horses in the race, this course winner has been knocking on the door and has finished runner-up on her last two starts. She must be feared off bottom weight.

Roger Teal's Alcazan scored by the narrowest of margins when landing a 5f Ascot handicap on his last start. He rates the highest danger in the hands of Joe Leavy as he takes a step back up in trip.

Distance winner Watchya has slipped to a workable mark, he showed glimmers of his past abilities with a second on his penultimate start at Epsom. He could bounce back here.

2.30 Brighton - Suanni and Aldred Cove clash

An in-form duo clash in the opener the Star Sports We Believe In Bookmaking Handicap (2.30).

Tony Carroll's Alfred Cove arrives in excellent spirits following two wins in his last three starts. This dual course winner could prove hard to catch under apprentice Jack Doughty.

Suanni thrives over the all-weather and he was successful on his last start at Wolverhampton, he could score here with apprentice Liam Wright counteracting the rise in the weights.

5.05 Brighton - Forever Noah and Monkey Miss contest trappy finale

Forever Noah and Monkey Miss contest in the Starsports.Bet Handicap (5.05).

Roger Varian does well with his runners at this track and Forever Noah looks the type to progress on his second handicap start. The switch to turf should suit the son of Dark Angel.

Monkey Miss recorded her second success in just nine starts when she saw off My Clementine at Chepstow. This distance winner could be in the money.

Havana Mojito is a course and distance winner. Over this course, he has been running very consistently of late and cannot be discounted for David Probert.

Friday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Brighton live on Sky Sports Racing.