Thursday Tips! Five horses for Racing League at Chepstow

Racing League commentator Anthony Ennis picks his horses to watch at Chepstow on Thursday evening, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The Racing League heads across the bridge on week three for what is the home leg for Jamie Osborne's Wales & The West side, who are playing catch-up with The East setting a scorching pace. Chris Hughes' team were in scintillating form on the Tapeta track at Wolverhampton in week two and will be looking to maintain their advantage as we head towards the halfway stage.

LADY FLORA

5.30 - Play The Placepot At tote.co.uk Racing League 15 Handicap (Class 4) (3YO plus) 1m

London & The South have yet to really get firing but they have some strong chances starting with Lady Flora for Andrew Balding, who does well at the Monmouthshire venue. She has the benefit of a previous course win and while this is tougher, she might still be improving and it's the time of year when I like to side with the improving three-year-olds getting weight from the older horses in handicaps. The daughter of Masar has been a bit of a slow burner but it was quite a taking win over track and trip last time and at least we know she will handle the undulations.

VON BAER

6.00 - tote Are Online Too At tote.co.uk Racing League 16 Handicap (Class 4) (3YO plus) 7f

Von Baer could be a home winner for Wales & The West and Saffie Osborne, who rarely leaves these fixtures without at least one success. Brian Meehan's three-year-old shed his maiden tag in a Sandown handicap last time and has a decent draw to work from here in stall eight. He may be worth following now that he has got his head in front, although he will probably need to take another step forward from Sandown in what looks a deep race full of improving handicappers.

Image: Oisín Murphy rides two of Tony Ennis' picks

APEELING

7.00 - tote On The Go At tote.co.uk Racing League 18 Handicap (Class 3) (3YO plus) 5f

Andrew Balding has another chance with Apeeling in the sprint handicap. It's great to see Oisín Murphy make his belated Racing League debut and he could be set to make a meaningful and much-needed contribution to the London & The South cause. The Showcasing filly looked quite useful in a novice event at Windsor in early June and then faced two stiff tasks in handicaps at Ascot and York. I thought she ran well at the former venue when finishing third last time and this might be a slightly easier assignment.

LIEBER POWER

7.30 - Download The tote App Today Racing League 19 Handicap (Class 3) (3YO plus) 1m 4f

Lieber Power looks another major player for Balding and Murphy in the mile-and-a-half contest. It may seem foolish to stand up against the win machine that is Walter Hartright and I'm hoping Ed Dunlop's likable frontrunner doesn't get an easy time on the front like he did at Yarmouth in week one. Lieber Power looks the biggest threat to Walter Hartright and could be good enough to get past him. The son of Cracksman won at York in mid-July and almost followed up at Newbury a week later when beaten by a nose. He can continue on an upward curve under Oisín on Thursday evening.

Image: Johnny Murtagh has a good chance in the final race of the evening

RAHMI

8.30 Take tote Home With You tote.co.uk Racing League 21 Handicap (Class 2) (3YO plus) 7f

Rahmi might land some points for the defending champions Ireland in the finale, the most valuable race on week three. Johnny Murtagh's gelding ran well to be third in a fiercely competitive handicap at the Curragh last time. Ideally, he might want a higher draw than five but Danny Sheehy should be able to get him into a decent early position. It's difficult to weigh him up against the likes of Aalto and Carrytheone, but the Irish flat handicap form is usually strong and he looks a solid each-way play.

