Today on Sky Sports Racing: Stewards' Cup king Get It returns to action at Windsor

After victory in the flagship Stewards' Cup Handicap at Goodwood, Get It returns to action at Windsor on Monday evening - live on Sky Sports Racing.

7.10 Windsor - Stewards' Cup winner Get It returns

Get It caused an upset at Goodwood when winning the Stewards' Cup at 40/1. He made all towards the nearside rail under Pat Cosgrave for local trainer George Baker.

He is quickly turned around here under 3lb higher and sets the class standard in the feature Fitzdares Sprint Series Final Handicap over six furlongs.

Amazonian Dream has been a course specialist in the last couple of years and has shown his love for Windsor with two wins in qualifiers of this race. Being a course and distance specialist he will be dangerous to discount.

A handful of three-year-olds look a lot more attractive than others although their record in this race is not one to be inspired by. Elmonjed looks the best of these with the application of blinkers on for the first time.

6.10 Windsor - Blewburton and Glitterati look to carry penalty

Two penalty carriers in the Follow Fitzdares On Instagram & Twitter EBF Restricted Novice Stakes are Blewburton and Glitterati who set a fair standard in off marks of 80.

The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Blewburton has had a decent year on the winner's front, boasting a 17 per cent-strike rate at this venue. The son of Saxon Warrior is less exposed than his rival rated the same.

Glitterati has been busy so far with four starts in relatively quick succession. He was disappointing when carrying a penalty in novice company at Newcastle last time, but this looks relatively easier.

Martyn Meade's Curzon is of interest being one of the newcomers out of Listed winner Lyzbeth who was owned and trained by the same connections.

6.40 Windsor - Last-time-out winner Staincliff features

Jack Channon sends interesting filly Staincliff to Windsor having been a winner up at Newcastle on her last start. Having caught the eye on debut up at Sandown she put that experience to good use when beating some nice rivals, including now-94-rated rivals in Lou Lou's Gift.

With speed in the pedigree, she will be dangerous to discount in the five-furlong Fitzdares Congratulates Keith Scott & London 52 Novice Stakes.

Her rivals will struggle to pass her, but Dawn Success is probably one of the more likelier ones to follow her home. He was always behind on debut at Wolverhampton in December and hung under pressure, but got going late on and was not beaten far in a decent contest.

